Deepika Padukone in midi length dresses makes us add all these to our cart

Midi-length silhouettes are a total package that boosts the elegance and chic factor. Read on and get set to sway many hearts!

If going vibrant and never missing out on making statements is a major mood, there’s nobody who can inspire you like actress . Having made Cannes a runway for her to always dress up in a remarkable manner, her styles are sure to make for a permanent fixture in the fashion world. It would be an understatement to say that she has jumped on all trends and done a fab job. The Padukone power is admirable and anything is possible from acting skills to make the prettiest bride ever in a Sabyasachi lehenga. There’s more she has nailed, midi-length dresses are a priority in her style notes and we can’t stop taking cues.

If below-the-knee dresses have intrigued you more than twice, it’s only best to pile up on more. Get reading through the edit and gather a few tips that can help you style them up like the Piku star.

Exuding everything that defines sultry charm, the white sleeveless and backless bodycon dress by Gauri and Nainika bore a mini slit at the back and was wrapped with white pumps.

Head-to-toe in black mesmerised our hearts. Looking for a monsoon-friendly fit? It’s comfortable and warm thanks to the full-sleeved element. This bodycon Emilia Wickstead dress entailed knotted details and was elevated with studded earrings, a gold bracelet, and a ring. Oh, don’t miss out on slipping into slink-back heels by Giuseppe Zanotti.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor looked like a vision in a deep red sleeveless dress. The hue that screams love had more to offer like the embellishments, backless design, and fringe details. When clubbed with ankle-strap stilettos, ruby-red studded earrings, mangalsutra, chooda, and sindoor, serves as a reference for newlyweds to cop with ease.

Here’s how to never go wrong in a hue so bright. Shaleena Nathani styled the Rosie Assoulin strappy dress that featured puffy off-shoulder sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a flare-like fit from her waist. She binded the ultra-glam look with gold hoop earrings, layered necklaces, and pointed-toe pumps that blended seamlessly with her ensemble.

Keep it cozy like the Chennai Express sounds best? Opt for a knitted dress and coat by Erdem tailored with patterns and minute studded work on the full-sleeved dress, while the coat had floral prints. She completed her outfit with a pair of black stockings, heart-shaped earrings, and pointed-toe heels.

Which dress do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas inspires us to glam up our closet with polka dots

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Share your comment ×