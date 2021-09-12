Deepika Padukone's monochrome ensemble is the perfect pick for a monsoon dinner date: Yay or Nay?

Looking good is our priority, whether it be a day out or a night out. We have a certain dress code in mind when it comes to dressing for a date night. However, it's never too late to break the cage.

has set some new standards for date night dressing. Last seen in Chhapaak, Deepika has a huge fan base who love to get inspiration from her. From her outfit to makeup to hairstyles, people love to try them. Not just that, her fashion sense is amazing. The last pastel saree that she wore was so much adored.

Recently, Deepika was spotted with P.V. Sindhu and on a dinner date. Well, her fashion game was on point. She looked stunning in the well-fitted crew neck white coloured top with balloon sleeves. The top had a silvery shiny finish which made it perfect for a night look. Donned in black high-waist wide-leg pants, topped off her monochrome look.

The Padmaavat actress paired golden dangle earrings with a chain detailing and a Bottega Veneta black sling bag with a thick golden chain matching the earring. Well, you know to complete an outfit, it is necessary to have a nice pair of footwear. Deepika stole the look in her brownish pointy pumps with animal print on the toes and transparent at the back. The pumps added extra quirkiness to the whole look.

Deepika was in her signature hairstyle- hair tied in a bun. With smoky eyes, contoured face, and nude lips, she was all set for her night out with the fam.

We loved her look, did you? Tell us in the comments down below.

