Deepika Padukone to Mouni Roy: 5 Divas who ditched the lehenga and opted for a saree on their wedding day

Every girl looks forward to her wedding day and wants to make it as special as possible. It is very imperative to look your best since you are going to cherish those pictures forever. Our B-town divas have given us major inspiration with their radiant wedding outfits. But if you are someone who wants to ditch the mainstream route and opt for a saree instead of a lehenga, then these are the divas you need to take inspiration from.

Deepika Padukone

Back in November 2018, when Deepika tied the knot with Ranveer Singh, she served us with several bridal looks. For her Konkani wedding, she opted for a burnt orange Kanjeevaram saree, which honoured her Konkani roots. The brocade silk Kanjeevaram saree from Advaya was crafted using pure zari threads and had the Gandaberunda leitmotifs running all over it. T​​​​he Gandaberunda, a mythical two-headed bird seen on the orange saree, is symbolic of Deepika’s home state of Karnataka. Elevating the elegance of her saree was her South Indian temple jewellery. She layered a statement choker with a Guttapusalu necklace along with jhumkas, a stack of kadas, rings, and an elaborate matha patti.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam's classic red bridal outfit belonged to her mother! The 33-year-old traditional silk saree featured intricate gold work all over it. The simple saree perfectly complimented her blouse which bore floral motifs in the same gold embroidery, all over it. To complete her bridal look, she added a matching red dupatta that was gifted to her by her maternal grandmother. Yami's heirloom jewels included a regal gold choker set, maang tikka and kalirae decorated with cowries and coconut. The actress also included the traditional Pahaadi Himachali Nath, which was also gifted to her by her grandmother.

Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa opted to wear a beautiful red Sabyasachi saree which she teamed with a red dupatta as a veil. Her embroidered dupatta had a beautiful message written in Bengali along the border which reads, “Amar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomaye somorpan korilam (I surrender my heartfelt love to you).” She accessorised her look with a stone-studded matha matti and a heavy choker and earring set. She also wore some gold kadhas and kundan bangles along with it.

Dia Mirza

Dressed in a red saree, Dia Mirza made for a beautiful bride! She looked like a dream as she stepped out wearing six-yards of elegance. Her saree was adorned with intricate golden embroidery all over and thick golden borders. She also pinned a sheer red organza dupatta on her head which had golden embroidery on the border as well. The actor accessorised her attire with a statement-making gold traditional choker necklace that had green drop details. She teamed it with a matching green and gold bangles, maang tikka and a pair of drop chandelier earrings and completed the look with a red small bindi.

Mouni Roy

For her South Indian wedding ceremony with Suraj Nambiar, actress Mouni Roy embraced a white silk saree with traditional red and golden borders. The saree was teamed with an eye-catching blouse and was adorned in enchanting borders with jacquard and brocade gold zari playing key elements. Looking like a perfect Malayali bride, Mouni accessorised the saree with regal temple jewellery in the form of kadas, jhumkas, matha, and kamar patti. She also wore a heavy choker and a long gold temple necklace.

Which actress looked the best in a saree on her wedding day? Let us know in the comments below.

