Deepika Padukone to Nora Fatehi: 6 Types of bodycon dresses every girl must have

Bodycon dresses are a great way to flaunt your body and show off your curves. When worn confidently, these types of dresses can elevate your confidence from 0 to 100. They have a daunting and fearless vibe to them and hence should be a part of every modern and confident girl’s wardrobe. Here are all the types of bodycon dress you can have.

Vinyl Bodycon

Ananya Panday

Our Gen Z Barbie girl, Ananya Panday always looks like a dream in a mini dress. Ms Panday sported a bubblegum latex dress by Oh Polly that definitely made her stand out in a crowd. The number featured a scooped neckline and the body-hugging shiny dress made for a great choice for anyone who loves pink. The flattering fit of the dress accentuated Ananya's curve and the high hemline displayed her toned legs. She let the dress take up the centre stage by pairing it with nude tie-up heels and silver hoop earrings.

Ruched Bodycon

Katrina Kaif

Although Katrina looks like a Goddess in every shade, the brighter colours definitely suit her the best. The actress looked like an orange candy as she picked out a bright orange bodycon dress with ruched detailing. The sleeveless dress gave a flattering fit and reached till below her knees. She accessorised the look in the most subtle way with neutral strappy pumps and small silver hoop earrings.

Midi Bodycon

Deepika Padukone

Deepika looked like a personification of royalty as she picked a full-sleeved black midi body-hugging dress by Emilia Wickstead. It bore a knotted detailing on the neckline, and a cinched waistline that highlighted her frame. The star revamped the timeless black outfit with statement earrings, a gold bracelet and a ring. The actor sealed the attire with a pair of black strappy heels.

Gathered Bodycon

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi looked stunning as she posed in a chocolate brown bodycon dress by Alexandre Vauthier that perfectly spotlighted her curves. The risqué dress featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit and brought some texture via the gathering along her waistline. To complete the sultry look, the star went with clear heels that skipped the accessories.

Off-shoulder Bodycon

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan effortlessly jumped onto the neutral-tone bandwagon as she was seen posing in a body-hugging neutral-tone dress. The dress featured full-sleeves and an off-shoulder neckline that drew attention to her décolletage. The delicate tulle trimming on the hem added a romantic touch to the attire. Sara let her outfit take the centre stage as she decided to keep her accessories minimum. She simply rounded off the look with a gold watch.

One-shoulder bodycon

Nora Fatehi

Orange has proven to be quite a trending colour this season and our dancing queen, Nora Fatehi was seen rocking just that! She raised the style quotient as she stepped out wearing a fitted orange bodycon dress by Alex Perry. The dress featured a mid-length fit and a single shoulder long sleeve detail with an oversized bow on the top. She added a contrasting touch to the outfit by teaming it with blue earrings and white pumps.

