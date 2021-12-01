Deepika Padukone, Nora Fatehi to Anushka Sharma: 6 divas who showed us how to look pretty with Prada

I scream you scream, and the Bollywood beauties too scream for Prada bags. The Italian luxury brand has had long-standing fame since 1913 and continues to be the hot favourite of the season and probably we'd all use more than an excuse to snap up some with sales hitting up soon. It's December and could you ask for more fun?

No matter the length of your to-buy list for the holidays, these bags are straight-up chic. Here's a look at why we can't get over Prada bags and you shouldn't too. We doubt you'd once you get your tips on how to accessorise and keep your style on fleek.

How much Prada is too much? You’d never know. Here’s to the time when Deepika Padukone indulged in it all-out. From her Poplin blue striped shirt to Gabardine skirt and the Gabardine checkered coat which looks best for the winter, her everything Prada look was rounded off with a pink handbag that bore an interlock and double straps. You can carry your phone and cards, need more reasons to own a similar one?

Once a Prada fan, always one, that’s Khushi Kapoor. We’ve all seen her black nylon baguette black bag with a silver chain countless times and the latest was her satin pink crystal-embellished bag from the same brand. And, this fussy and plush pink bag from Prada's re-edition 2000 that costs Rs. 1,04,754 will be our favourite for life. She styled the House of CB floral printed midi dress with this accessory and look at the result.

Making any outfit look twenty times prettier or sexier is a job profile Nora Fatehi can flaunt. Just look at how she pulled off a pastel look which featured a ribbed crop top which she partnered with high-waist straight-cut lavender pants. The purplicious look made her look like a bombshell and her pink hobo bag from Prada dazzled beautifully thanks to the crystals. Where do you take it? Everywhere. When? In the mood to look your stylish best. Guess who has the same bag and hopped on this carry-the-satin bag bandwagon? Khushi Kapoor. The young fashionista flaunted this arm candy with a purple sweater and pleated white skirt.

When the Sabyasachi X H&M collection received hefty trolls, starlets were giving it their vote and Anushka Sharma was one amongst them. When on an International vacation, she donned a floral printed biker jacket from the collaboration which she used to tie up her OOTN with a black nylon duet shoulder bag that bore a single drawstring closure. Black goes with every outfit and you could do this in favour of a tote when you’d love to carry less baggage.

With a little bit of gingham, a few stripes, and her smile, Shanaya Kapoor sure has our hearts fixated on this look. An admirer of mini bags, take her Balenciaga pink and Burberry bags for instance. Another beauty is her Rs 2,12,287 red Prada Sidonie shoulder bag which helped her round off her casual look which was powered by a shirt and white frayed hem shorts.

We doubt you’d have considered wearing a saree and top it off with a black coat when at the airport. So, start prepping yourself for a simple yet mind-blowing look. Just work it out like Kangana Ranaut and you won’t see the room for any disappointment. She wore a beige cotton saree she picked in Kolkata for Rs. 600 and accessorised it with everything luxe like the Givenchy trench, black oversized sunnies, and pointed-toe pumps.

Whose bag do you wish to own? Let us know in the comments below.

