Deepika Padukone is nothing short of an elegant dream in a black gown by Yanina Couture; Yay or Nay?

Last night, we saw the who’s who of Bollywood at the Femina Beauty Awards and it was definitely a star-studded event. While the award show was the major highlight, we could not help but gasp over the stunning red carpet looks from the event. From Ott ensembles to simple elegant ones, we saw it all. Standing out of them all was who ensured all eyes were on her at the event.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress made a stunning statement as she sashayed down the red carpet in a gorgeous black number by Yanina Couture. The black gown bore a strapless detail with a deep-v neckline that showed enough of her skin. It later transcended into a body-hugging silhouette that accentuated her curves. While the gown was an elegant one, what stole the show was the textured puffy tulle sleeves that covered her arms and screamt ‘drama’.

It is Deepika Padukone on a red carpet and you cannot miss out on drama and glamour. To elevate the all-black look, the diva accessorised it with layers of diamond jewellery and long dangle earrings. For her makeup, the diva chose to keep it confined to neutral tones as she opted for a bronzed glam. The 34-year-old then let her hair open in textured waves with a few strands pinned at the back.

While her glam was definitely different from her previous ones, it didn’t quite manage to make a statement at the red carpet.

What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

