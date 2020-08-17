Deepika Padukone is OBSESSED with her denim collection and we have enough proof

Deepika Padukone loves her denim and it comes in all kinds of colours and silhouettes. Check it out

Airports to salon run to film promotions and everything in between, ’s love for denim has no bounds. While she literally has a plethora of options to choose from, she is often making sure to pick the ones that create a statement. Even with a body like hers, she prefers hiding it with baggy cuts and oversized silhouettes because duh, comfort is key!

Even while she's out of the country, she is making sure to prove the world her love for denims and I mean, how would someone not love this classic piece? Deepika Padukone is surely a hoarder when it comes to her jean pieces and she has it in quite a lot of shades and silhouettes making the world envious of her collection. Check out some of our favourite pieces from her denim collection:

Jeans worth more than INR 1 lakh might be off-putting for many but when it comes to DP, it’s right up her alley. Even if the world ends up buying the same pair of jeans by Ashish, they won’t be able to pull it off as she did!

We’ve saved the usual jean cuts for the end and tried to focus on the more stunning co-ord pairs like this one. Denim set by Alberta Ferretti with the perfect amount of jewellery is enough to create a statement.

With legs for days, DP surely showed the world how to pull off mini skirts right in this graphic printed pair. Easily one of our favourite looks.

Coming to more relaxed silhouettes, her baggy jeans should have a fan page of its own!

This flared jeans by Dhruv Kapoor makes quite the statement and we’re definitely a fan!

Moving on, we have not one, not two but three boyfriend denim with a rolled-up hem that made quite the impact!

While denim jeans are her absolute favourites, you’ll often find DP making heads turn in some of the most exquisite jackets like this cropped wonder.

Adding to her collection are these baggy jackets that she often pulls off at the airports. Truly a must-have and an item we’d like to steal!

She never goes wrong with her styling as she opted for one classic item and styled it with another. This white shirt-jean combo is our absolute favourite!

What are your thoughts about her denim collection? Let us know in the comments section below.

