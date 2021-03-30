Deepika Padukone opts for the regal route as she dresses up for Holi in a Sabyasachi suit; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone goes down the velvet route as she picks out a luxe suit by Sabyasachi. Check it out

The Mastani of Bollywood, has always been a fan of OTT suits and she is often taking things to the next level with her desi fashion game. Sabyasachi’s creations seem to be her favourite as time and again she’s seen rocking them with the utmost grace and elegance. While the diva has surely shown the world how it’s done, she’s back at it with her recent Holi look.

The actress took to Instagram and wished her fans ‘Happy Holi’ as she posed in a yellow suit by the designer. The suit was cut out of a velvet cloth that featured a long kurta and a pair of matching baggy palazzo pants. The actress then draped an embroidered tulle dupatta over her shoulders in the same hue. While white is usually a colour that most people pick on Holi, Deepika surely stepped out of the box with her yellow ensemble. Adding to it, the velvet seems to be a little too much for the festival, so we’re hoping she didn’t actually celebrate the festival in this outfit.

Now, coming back to her look, we loved the way she styled it with her messy ponytail and a pair of pointy pumps. She glammed up for the look with a flawless neutral-toned makeup that featured brushed in eyebrows, bronzed glow and definition around the eyes. Loads of bangles and a pair of statement jhumkas accessorised and completed her look.

The look is definitely a winner and we’re glad to see celebrities getting back to dressing up. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

