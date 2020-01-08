Deepika Padukone opts for a super chic look as she gets spotted at airport; Yay or Nay?

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress was present in the capital to promote her soon to be released film, Chhapaak.

In the past one decade fashion has evolved like there is no tomorrow. Apart from the hoopla around the red carpets; gym looks and airport looks have become a major thing in the past few years. Clearly, one of the major pioneers of airport looks has to be . The stunner made her way back to Mumbai post participating in the protests at JNU. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress was present in the capital to promote her soon to be released film, Chhapaak.

Deepika Padukone walked out of the airport serving us yet another chic look. The actress opted for a white over-sized button down which she teamed up with a pair of relaxed baggy jeans. She threw in a black turtle neck front cut-out long cape with full sleeves. The 34 year old actress styled her look with a simple and clean bun, brown smokey eyes, filled in brows, nude lips, a black handbag and black ankle length boots. We like the simplicity of the whole look and think that she pulled it off really well.

Deepika Padukone received mixed reactions from her fans for protesting with the JNU students. Some applauded her while some called it just another PR stunt.

Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is based on the acid attack survivor, Laxmi Aggarwal. The film also features Vikrant Massey and is all set to release on 10th January, 2020. What do you think of Deepika Padukone's airport look? Are you excited? Comment below and let us know.

