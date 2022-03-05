Deepika Padukone paints the town red in latex pants & turtleneck top from Ivy Park X Adidas; Yay or Nay?

When it comes to Deepika Padukone’s airport style there is a history of monochromatic looks. Be it her all-blue sweatsuit, green co-ords teamed with a matching plaid trench coat or classic all-black looks, the Gehraiyaan actress loves to go monotone. Getting us obsessed with her monochrome magic, she yet again rocked a dashing outfit at the airport painting head to toe red. The actress was snapped looking bombshell in red at the Mumbai airport today morning as she headed to Spain to kick off a month-long schedule for Pathaan.

Deepika Padukone’s all red from Ivy Park and Adidas collection faux latex pants and turtleneck sweater. The Rs 11,999 worth tight-fit latex pants featuring subtle 3-stripes of pink blending in with the bold red flattered her silhouette, catching the light and making a statement. Her turtleneck, full sleeve cropped sweater in matching hue also bore 3 pink stripes on the sides of her high neck. Upgrading her trendy chic ensemble with a red baseball cap and pink pumps that matched with the stripes of her outfit, her look gave a part sporty, part sassy kinda vibe and we love it! Shaleena Nathani styled her up perfectly making sure all eyes were on Deepika at the airport. The look eluded Y2K vibes with its latex pants and shade of red yet had a Gen Z fashion take with colour-blocked heels and subtle glam makeup. Mauve lips, well-groomed brows, hints of blush and subtle red eyeshadow completed her makeup. She pulled her hair pack into a bun and rounded off her style with a Louis Vuitton bag in her hand which also matched her outfit with accents of red.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Pathaan backed by Yash Raj Films, also starring Shah Rukh's character with John Abraham. The movie is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

We give her dope all-red look a 10 on 10 and extra two points for the baseball cap. What do you think of her chic airport style; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

