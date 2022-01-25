Deepika Padukone paired her David Koma blazer dress with a samurai-inspired wet hairdo: Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to promoting her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. The actress plays the lead role in the film which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, following their love lives which get intertwined. The film is slated for release on February 11 and the actors have been promoting their film in full swing.

Today, picking out a dress from the designer label that she sported only yesterday, the 36-year-old star slipped into a blazer dress by David Koma. She styled the full-sleeve monochrome number with abstract prints on it with her sleeves rolled up. The shoulder pads gave lots of structure to this bold look that was further styled with black thigh-high heeled boots. The double-breasted blazer dress is perfect for the chilly weather as it covered up most of her skin only showing off her toned legs.

DP's makeup was done by Anil C who gave this monochrome look a pop of colour with her bright, glossy pink lips and baby pink shimmery eyeshadow. Defined cat eyeliner, loads of mascara, filled-in brows and contoured cheekbones ensured the actress looked fierce. Her hair was pulled back into the actress' go-to wet hairdo with a twist. Hair stylist Amit Thakur styled her gelled-back hair into a braid. And a simple gold ear cuff completed her jaw-dropping look.

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone's David Koma blazer dress? Yay or nay? Comment below and let us know.

