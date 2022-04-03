Deepika Padukone pairs her tan coat and flared jeans with a Louis Vuitton bag at the airport: Yay or Nay?

After an eventful couple of months, Deepika Padukone is back in the bay. The actress left to shoot for her film Pathan, with Shahrukh Khan in Spain. Post that, she attended the Time 100 Gala where she looked resplendent in a Sabyasachi saree. Wrapping up her International schedule, the actress is back home and extremely happy about it as well!

Looking breath-taking at the airport, the 36-year-old flashed a toothy grin as she strutted out looking snug in her airport outfit. A plain white tee paired with blue baggy flared jeans and topped off with a sandy-hued tan trench coat ensured she was cosy enough for her air journey. To match her coat, the actress also slipped on a pair of tan stiletto pumps, a classic Louis Vuitton tote bag and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Her skin bore a luminous glow while DP's hair was cropped short and styled into fuss-free glossy waves.

Deepika's statement pieces from her outfit blended well together as they are all classic hues. It made for an effortlessly stylish look at the airport, one that we'd like to recreate when the temperature dropped. We also love how Padukone has no qualms when it comes to repeating her outfits and often gives them a new twist. Her coat is what DP has fallen back on many times to keep snug and look chic at the airport and we love the piece almost as much as she does.

What are your thoughts on the Padmaavat actress' airport look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma looks magical in a feathery beige gown as she poses with Virat Kohli; YAY or NAY?