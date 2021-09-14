Deepika Padukone perfects the art of layering teaming her green outfit with a plaid Zara coat; Yay or Nay?

is back again with a brand new style for her latest visit to the airport. The fashionista has been giving us look after look and we can hardly choose the best among them. Lately, she has been giving us some major style inspirations whether it's her baggy sweats or her leather pants. Her always put-together looks are accompanied by her million-dollar smile. As for her latest airport look, she again surprised us in a comfortable and chic ensemble.

Today the 'Padmaavat' star chose to go green for her latest trip to the airport. Decked up in an all-green outfit, she looked lively and energetic. Opting for co-ords that featured a full-sleeved pyjama set, her latest style was all things snuggly and cosy. She layered the monotone set with a plaid trenchcoat by Zara. The beige trenchcoat bore a green checkered print that elevated her chic look.

Keeping her makeup to a minimum, with a flawless base, filled-in brows and nude lips she looked superb. As for accessories, she paired the outfit with hoop earrings and carried a black handbag as her arm candy. She teamed the whole look with a pair of white sneakers.

Flashing her pearly whites, Deepika waved at the shutterbugs as she walked along. On the work front, she has a number of projects lined up. She will be reuniting with in 'Pathan' also starring John Abraham. She also stars alongside in Kabir Khan's '83'. Moreover, she also signed her next Hollywood movie.

We think Deepika looked fabulous in this edgy outfit. What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments section.

