Deepika Padukone personifies elegance in a Sabyasachi saree; Yay or Nay?

The Bajirao Mastani actress, has always managed to be on top of her game when it comes down to everything fashion and beauty and there is absolutely no denying that! She has definitely raised the bar high with some of the most impeccably styled attires and stunning glam looks. From international red carpet events like Cannes and MET to even promotional ones in the city, Ms Padukone has time and again proved she is a pro at fashion. Not just that but the 34-year-old actress has also been able to carry off anything - from sarees to denim jackets, to trendy oversized clothing to even basic tees. There's nothing that the leggy actress can't pull off.

Today, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress added another look to her list and this one definitely personifies elegance. For the night, the diva chose for a gorgeous drape by Sabyasachi. The actress is clearly very loyal to her wedding attire designer and this one seems to be no less than the other looks she pulled off this month. Ms Padukone opted to keep it simple and elegant in a white saree that bore intricate floral embroidery all over. She styled the mesh wonder with a noodle strapped sequin blouse that perfectly matched the ivory drape.

Ms Padukone then styled the look with a pair of long dangle earrings and bangles. For her glam, she kept the look limited to neutral shades with brown smokey eyes, contour and a basic mauve lip. She then styled her mane in her signature side-parted sleek low bun.

We are definitely a big fan of the look and cannot seem to take our eyes off her. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

