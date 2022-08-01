Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: 6 ways to go on a feather fashion slay in black dresses

Feather is the frenzy again and we're able to digest its allure better in the form of black because we have testimonies of celebrities' looks. This hue is the timeless teacher that swears by glamour no matter the multitude of ways you bring it to your style desk. Proving that your sartorial heat for cocktail, birthday, or bachelor parties can be fed well are Deepika Padukone, Tara Sutaria to Priyanka Chopra. Come on, let's say 'nailed it' together and take this as our guide to be our go-to.

Selena Gomez

Mini and ready to make merry in every possible way, this Celine off-shoulder dress seen on the Ice Cream singer featured a ruched bustier, ruffled, and puff-feathered sleeve details. She rocked her red carpet look with peep-toe stilettos and sparkly accessories.

Priyanka Chopra

When you welcome sheer, you call for a sheer flow of statements. Here, The White Tiger actress is dressed up in a mini see-through Ralph & Russo number which bore feathers in tiered patterns and a multi-coloured sequin neckline. This was styled with Amina Muaddi heels and drop earrings.

Deepika Padukone

A Cannes 2022 luxe fashion moment: The ravishing Gehraiyaan actress was styled by Shaleena Nathani in a custom Louis Vuitton gown that entailed noodle straps, a plunging neckline, and feather embellishments in all of its monotone glory. That messy top knot, smokey-eye makeup, tear-drop earrings, and sparkly rings made her look like an absolute bombshell.

Tara Sutaria

There's a dress, and then there's a black feathered dress. The Ek Villain Returns actress has a style that is of major visual interest at all times and this is just as sensuous. This strapless dress with a corset made for a plunging neckline and had a feathered hem. Rounded off with pointed-toe pumps and studded jewellery, you know you'll shine with this reference!

Kendall Jenner

Forget the straps, remember to slay. The supermodel donned an Aurora strapless dress by Revolve. This bodycon black ensemble was decked up with a feathered neckline and was complimented with mini hoop earrings, rings, and pointed-toe transparent pumps.

Madhuri Dixit

It's all sequin in here and some feathers to make way for a fabulous fashion look. Styled by Ami Patel in a Nadine Merabi body-hugging strapless dress, it oozed monochrome magic and lots of shine with sequin embellishments and a feathered neckline and hem. Seal it off with ankle-strap stilettos and jewels that bring intense lustre.

Whose dress do you love the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Tara Sutaria proves black strapless tops and ripped blue jeans are chicer together in two ways; Yay or Nay?