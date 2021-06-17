Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 3 actresses who have proved their love for BLACK is unreal

Actresses have always loved colours but these 3 actresses swear by their love for black. Check it out

Colours have always been a huge part of celebrities' wardrobes. They choose the brightest of outfits to have all eyes on themselves and even when they're choosing monochrome numbers, colours play a major role. But, there are celebrities who love black and their personal wardrobe is dominated by this classic colour. From the airport to the red carpet, black becomes their go-to and here are the top 3 actresses who love this colour more than the others.

Whether she’s walking the red carpet or going all out with her airport look, black seems to be her go-to. The actress has often made a statement with her all-black ensembles and leaves no stone unturned while rocking them in style. Right from pantsuits to red carpet gowns and lehengas, the actress has rocked it all like a true fashionista!

Jonas

Another actress who loves this classic hue is PeeCee and over her long career, the actress has served quite a few looks. Right from making a statement in a sequined gown to rocking the Vanity fair party in a plunging number black is her go-to for most occasions.

Joining the league of actresses is Katrina Kaif who has managed to give full justice to every black outfit that comes her way. From her recent black floral lehenga to the plunging neckline saree, Kat surely knows her way around having all eyes on her and black is clearly her favourite!

