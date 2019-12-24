Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma: Celebrities love affair with Sabyasachi jewellery

Whoever said ‘Diamonds are a girl’s best friend’ was successful at decoding women. And our beloved celebs too can’t deny their love for these precious jewels by Sabyasachi.

The maestro, Sabyasachi has always been captivated by jewellery. The love affair that he has had with jewellery as a young boy maybe pushed him to find the lost art of fine jewellery as a grown man. From heritage to temple jewellery, his quest for those sentiments in the form of jewels still continues.

As a young, naive girl walking by a jewellery shop and astonishing over those glittery pieces that exact moment of marvelling over jewels marks the beginning of an eternal love affair. In our firm belief, a diamond understands a girl better than anyone can. Jewellery has the power to transform. Be it a sophisticated ring of a cluster of small diamonds to an elaborate Jadau choker, these timeless jewels know how to put up a show. These jewels are not just some glittery objects but a portrayal of character, an ode to the identity of the wearer.

Women have never been coy to express their love for jewels. From Elizabeth Taylor’s elaborate jewellery collection to Priyanka’s Japanese cultured pearl and diamond necklace, jewellery has always been stoic. The passion our leading ladies of Bollywood have for these exquisite pieces has never waned or wandered. Sabyasachi has always been a celeb favourite, from favoring his clothes to his fine jewellery they recognise skill when they see it. So, we have curated a list of all the best looks our beloved celebs put on in Sabyasachi jewels.

Elegance and grace are the two words one needs to define Deepika Padukone. A Sabyasachi jewels fanatic, all the jewellery she adorned during her elaborate wedding ceremony is on every girl’s wishlist. From detailed emerald chokers to Sabyasachi’s heritage jewellery, Deepika knows how to cherish her jewels. Weddings can be an emotional business. All the looks put together by the Chhapaak actress were spellbounding but the one where she draped a red and gold traditional Kanjeevaram saree for her Konkani wedding had us all in tears. The actress enhanced the antique ellure of her look with fine cut pink diamonds studded in regal heritage jewellery by Sabyasachi. A dreamy look for every bride-to-be.

Anushka Sharma is one of those women for whom less is more. Judging by all her past looks exhibiting elegance through minimalism is her style. The actress has a flair for pulling off even the most elaborate of looks in a very artful manner. For this look, she opted for a delicately embroidered sheer saree by Sabyasachi and basked in a 60’s inspired choker made of Zambian emeralds and rose cut diamonds. Her leaf-shaped earrings are made of Colombian emeralds and rimmed with small cut diamonds. She personified her saree with a loosely pulled together ponytail and it couldn’t have been done any better.

Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been strong headed about her fashion choices. Her entire wedding repertoire was class apart, from her intricately embroidered red lehenga by Sabyasachi to her divine white wedding gown by Ralph Lauren this lady has an unfathomable perspective towards fashion. But for us the look that left a mark was the one she donned for her Mumbai reception. The actress adhered to a brocade corset and lehenga with zardosi tea-stained and acid-burnt border made by Sabyasachi for his Curiosity, Art and Antiquity Project. She adorned the corsets deep neckline with a Victorian necklace studded with rose and fine cut diamonds. She also choose a pile of bangles from Sabyaschi’s Heritage Jewellery Collection. For us, this look couldn’t have been pulled off by anyone other than Priyanka herself.

As ruffle sarees made a big wave this season, Alia sure wasn’t going to shy away. The actress draped a paisley printed ruffle saree from Sabyasachi’s Kashgaar Bazaar in Retrospect, a runway collection made in collaboration with Christian Louboutin. According to her past looks, Alia tends to ornament her outfits with a statement necklace or a pair of stunning earrings. With this look, she paired her flowy saree with an eye-catching pair of earrings from the Kashgaar Bazaar Collection. The earrings made of intricately intertwined wire with pearls running through them and small pearl danglers.

Katrina Kaif’s ethnic looks have been nothing less than awe-worthy. From juggling with colours, embroidery or jewellery the actress offers inspiring suggestions one can easily adapt into their own festive wardrobe. The actress stunned in a black organza lehenga with floral foliage by Sabyasachi and busted a major misconception. We firmly think that a statement neck piece can only be worn when one opts for deep necklines. Well, Katrina thinks otherwise. The 36-year-old actress adorned a fine cut diamond necklace from Sabyasachi’s Heritage Jewellery Collection with a crew neck blouse. And we are taking cues!

The next time the young, naive girl inside you marvels over a statement piece don’t think twice before getting your hands all over it because now with the help of your favorite Bollywood ladies you just know how too much is never enough when it comes to jewels. How do you plan on styling your best friends? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More