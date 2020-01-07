Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Check out all the best bag trends of 2020 that you cannot miss

You name the occasion and we will suggest an arm candy for it. Check out all the hottest bag trends of 2020! Thank us later.

With spring right around the corner, it’s obvious to feel the need to upgrade our closets with the latest colours and trends. From vibrant colours to shell based jewellery, Spring 2020 has a lot in store for us. From Burberry to Max Mara, luxury fashion brands are taking bags to a whole new level. Be it micro bags, wearable fringed designs, woven straw bags or bucket bags for that matter, handbags will be raging this coming spring and want to put our best foot forward. If you are in a need to give your bag collection some major update this list is your Holy Grail.

There is no second guessing the fact that our much loved celebs like to stay at the top of their fashion game. They ace every trend that comes their way and that too so very eloquently. Since Lizzo showed up at an event with a finger bag and almost broke down the internet, micro bags have been the hottest trend. If a total wardrobe refresh for spring seems too daunting, accessories are an easy way to start switching up your style. So browse through all the new colours, textures, shapes, materials and find your match for Spring 2020!

Unconventional shapes

For a star studded event, Kim Kardashian went down a different road and opted for a muted vintage wedding dress by Vivienne Westwood. The off shoulder dress perfectly accentuated her hourglass figure and opened up into a flowing train giving it a very elegant vibe. As unusual her choice was for the event, the bag she carried along stole our hearts. Kim clutched on a creamish white conch shaped purse and we are all for it!

Talking about unconventionality without mentioning Kylie Jenner, is that even fair to do? The self-made billionaire recently struck a pose with a diamond studded lipstick shaped bag and the world went gaga over it. For someone who made a career out of lipsticks, carrying a bag that looks like a giant lipstick by Judith Leiber is an obvious choice.

Sling it on

Sling bags are are no longer just a functional accessory you carry while travelling. From Ulla Johnson to JW Anderson, the runway gave us ample inspiration on how to rock sling bags this season. here opted for a crossbody bag by Louis Vuitton with an additional round pouch. The bag perfectly elevated her minimalistic Philip Lim suit.

Itsy-Bitsy bags

The Kardashian-Jenner clan likes to put their best card forward when it comes to fashion. Be it a red carpet event or stepping out to run an errand, they like to do it in style. Kendal Jenner for an event dipped her toe in the raging trend of carrying around tiny bags. She opted for the white Le Sac Chiquito by Jacquemus and we are pondering over what she might have stored in a bag so small?

Waist bags

Once considered as dad bags, fanny packs are now making their way at the top of the “must have” bags list. For a music concert, opted for a waist bag by Acne Studios and slipped it over her white shirt by Jacquemus pairing it with black biker shorts. Casual yet chic is what we would call her look.

Bucket bags

Bucket bags are making a huge wave on the runways right now. Other than the fact that these bags are big enough to accomodate the entire world, they are classy, trendy and chic. Mega pop star Selena Gomez opted for a sophisticated canvas and tan leather bucket bag while on a vacation. We highly recommend!

Boxy Bags

There is no denying that we envy ’s elaborate and expensive bag collection. From her embroidered Gucci handbag to a white micro bag by Jacquemus, we are in awe of her bags. The Sky Is Pink actress, walked out with a small boxy white bag and we are taking down notes. We suggest that when you carry a bag like Priyanka’s, it’s better to let the bag do the talking.

Natural fibers

Back to basics! As we see more and more designers relying on natural materials for coming up with accessories, here’s a way on how you can get on the bandwagon. Just like opted for a bag made of wicker! Wicker bags are ideal for spring and according to us they are a must have!

A casual soiree or a walk along the beach, we have a bag recommendation for whatever be the occasion. Which bag are you going to add to your repertoire? Comment below and let us know.

