Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Every time solid coloured ensembles became a go to on red carpet

Bright solid coloured outfits create a statement in its own, here are all the time’s celebs resorted to this hack and stole the show.

Who does not love to create a statement? When it comes to the leading ladies of Bollywood, they go to any lengths to ensure all eyes are on them. From flawless makeup to trendy ensembles, they are always on top of their game. Case in point, one hack that they use to ensure that they’re grabbing eyeballs is to choose the most bright coloured ensemble. From bright yellows to greens and blues, celebs have tried to steal the show with solid colours and we have enough proof!

Mellow Yellow

Yellow was no longer mellow when celebs thought to make a statement using the bright hue. From vintage-inspired styling to going all out with sleek braids, yellow was truly was an easy choice to steal the show. It definitely made a statement and screamed ‘look at me’ in the most glamorous way possible!

Electric Blue

Blue is a difficult shade to pull off when you do not have help from the rest of the hues to tone it down. However, our point here is who cares about toning it down? Everyone from to and has given this bright shade their stamp of approval.

Dirty Greens

It is very difficult to choose the right shade of green and rocking it on the red carpet is truly a risky move! However, count on our leading ladies to make a statement even in the most difficult colours!

Sizzling Reds

Red on the red carpet? Hmm.. a classic choice. Red has been a celebrity favourite for as long as we can remember and to be honest, we’d like to see them rock the hue every chance they get!

Who do you think looks the best in solid coloured outfits? Let us know in the comments section below.

