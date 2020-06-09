Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: How celebrities are sporting the Princess Diana biker shorts trend 

The classic style of wearing biker shorts with everything is popular again. Check out how your favourite celebrities are sporting it.

Bike shorts and cycling shorts are back and how. Not just to be worn while cycling, celebrities are sporting them as their go-to off-duty looks and making statements with them in heels! This outfit seems like the all-new cool summer staple and make for an easy tomboy and athleisure alternative to feminine skirts, shorts and dresses.

Princess Diana made the look cool more than two decades ago while sporting them to and from her gym sessions. She wore the bike shorts with large, oversized sweatshirts. The Kardashians made it cool with Kim sporting it at a red carpet back in 2018! Soon, the fashionistas of bollywood followed suit in their versions of the outfit themselves. Check it out!

Princess Diana was known to sport the outfit for her workout sessions at the gym. She made it what is was by looking chic, fashionable and keeping it classy in the easy look by sporting a baggy sweatshirt over her biker shorts for a cosy look, kicking off the trend.

Years later, the trend made a comeback when Kim Kardashian stepped out on a red carpet in the bike shorts. She sported it with a knotted off-shoulder crop top that showed off her toned figure, at a beauty conference.

Taking cue, supermodel Gigi Hadid who is known to start trends of her own and is always on the fashion radar, also donned the bike shorts. She styled it with a simple white tee and threw on a denim jacket over her outfit.

Always on trend when it comes to fashion, also followed suit. She sported a pair of black biker shorts under a crisp white shirt, striking a balance between sporty and chic in this look that she completed with black sneakers.

Next up was also spotted at the airport in brown biker shorts that she wore with a breezy blouse to keep comfortable while on the flight. Keeping up with the trend, she too completed the look with black sneakers.

Janhvi Kapoor wore the shorts just like Lady D, with a baggy tee for her workout session at the gym. Instead of shoes, she glamourised the look with her pink fuzzy slippers to make for a cute look!

Following the suit of big sis, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie jenner also got on the bandwagon but in a more Kylie way. She sported black biker shorts beneath a blazer of her favourite shade - millennial pink to make for a chic look. Chunky sneakers and a belt that showed off her hourglass figure made us want to recreate her look!

Who do you think rocked the biker shorts the best? Comment below and let us know.

