Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: You need to get your hands on THESE affordable celebrity outfits

Are celebrities running on a budget or are they just thrifty? With more on more celebs opting for affordable outfits, your celeb inspired closet is not a far fetched dream anymore. Take a look!

Since we were dewy-eyed little girls, the leading ladies of Bollywood have pretty much been our first exposure towards fashion. Back in the day our countless efforts of dressing up like them haven’t lost on us yet. Now one might think how to build an ultra-expensive closet inspired by your favourite celebs? Sounds impossible doesn’t it? Well here’s the catch. Never shying away from big expensive labels, celebrities seem to be high above the regular people when it comes to fashion, don’t they? Sorry to burst your bubble, but they are just people at the end of the day. They too love a good bargain.

From the Duchess of Cambridge to , even celebs have a knack for affordable fashion that doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket. So, we took the liberty of compiling all the best celeb looks that are ultra affordable yet stylish. If you want to emulate their style but don’t want to spend a fortune for it, this list will definitely come in handy. We suggest you sit down with a pen and paper because you will be taking down a lot of notes with the amount of inspiration coming your way.

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge who owns some lush hand-me-downs and an ultra-expensive range of clothes, is a big fan of the Spanish fast fashion brand Zara. She has already mastered the art of repeating her outfits but making affordable fashion look regal is her niche. The blue Zara dress which she wore on her way to her honeymoon and the sophisticated checkered number by Zara are one of the many dresses she owns by the Spanish brand. And guess what? The dresses can be yours in less than Rs. 3000!

Deepika Padukone

Do you remember all the stunning promotional looks Deepika Padukone donned while promoting Chhapaak? For one of those looks Deepika slipped on a beige jumpsuit by the fast fashion brand Zara. She kept the look minimal and just opted for animal print pumps and golden accessories. The chic jumpsuit is actually quite affordable and you can include it in your Deepika Padukone inspired closet for under Rs. 2000.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The 39-year-old stunner who manages to always bowl us over with her sartorial choices, loves a good bargain. She recently stepped out in a red lace number by the fast fashion brand H&M which will cost you something around Rs. 5900. She paired her dress with nude courts and bold red lips. She also carried a black arm candy.

Jonas

The global style icon who has been serving with some glamorous red carpet looks over the year, is thrifty at heart. To meet with the Queen Rania of Jordan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a powder blue floral dress by the Spanish brand Zara. The Sky Is Pink star looked ultra-chic and stylish in a dress that can easily find its way to your closet in just Rs. 6000!

Ananya Panday

The Pati Patni Aur Woh star has left her mark as a major fashionista in just a few numbered days. We were overwhelmed with the amount of stunning looks that came our way during the promotion of her latest feature. Didn’t you just envy Ananya Panday’s bubblegum pink latex dress? Well, the Oh Polly dress can be yours in just 5000 rupees! She paired her bubblegum pink dress with big silver hoops and easy breezy glam.

If you are tired of wearing athleisure in predictable hues like black, it is time you invest in a fun new colour. If you are a fan of pastels and don’t want to burn a hole in your pocket, a co-ord set like Anushka’s may be just what your wardrobe needs right now. The matching pastel pink co-ord set by the brand Nush which is Anushka Sharma’s brainchild can be yours in just Rs. 2800.

Kiara Advani

For her birthday bash last year, Kiara Advani slipped off pristine white separates by Zara which you can get for under Rs. 3000. She paired her bralette and a chic A-line skirt with an ultra-expensive crossbody bag by Chanel with golden and pearl detailing. Though the bag is out of our league, we can definitely afford the outfit.

Who though thrifty will become the new chic? Which affordable outfit donned by your favourite celeb is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

