Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra to Kiara Advani: 5 Divas who proved strapless blouses are major hits

A saree is fabulous or anything you may love to fondly. But, what equally piques our interests are experimental blouses that could paired with it. Think modish, strapless screams fire the loudest to us. Chances are that these may exist in your closet already, but when is a new pattern ever not worthy of a welcome? Another desi guide, another slay awaits your attention as weddings are a forever fun routine. From Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani, Bollywood starlets show us how to glam up with sequins, colours and all the striking fashion things.

Kriti Sanon

Hot pink, but make it oh-so-lovely! The Mimi actress rocked a Banarasi saree by Ekaya. With the beauty of cherry blossom gold motifs and a green border. Kriti's desi number was styled with a strapless blouse which had a knot detail at the back. Add a gold touch with chaandbali earrings. Flawless!

Priyanka Chopra

A gorgeous offering to behold! What good is a red-carpet glam without an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla saree? The White Tiger actress took an ivory saree to the global red-carpet. So full of embellishments, it also a broad gold border to match. A strapless plain blouse was chosen and a necklace accessorised her sparkly look.

Deepika Padukone

True not all queens are made equal. Here's a Cannes recap: The Gehraiyaan actress as a jury member of the Film Festival, showed off her roots. Shaleena Nathani chose a Sabyasachi black and gold sequin striped saree. This Bengal Tiger couture hand-embroidered saree brought all the party to the front but the strapless blouse was just as stunning. Teamed with a strapless black blouse, statement jewellery such as a headband with Art Nouveau detail and chandelier gold earrings rounded off her look for the day.

Kiara Advani

Divine! The JugJugg Jeeyo actress looked immaculate in white. This Amrita Thakur saree featured crystal beaded embellishments in striped patterns and as the diva graced the floor with this exquisite number, it also found a permanent spot in our hearts. The 29-year-old's ethnic look was signed off with a strapless blouse which had a sweetheart neckline. Where there are jhumkas, it's only going to be good news.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Lean into the contemporary way of life with this concept saree by designer Ridhi Mehra. The Nikamma actress looked glorious in this printed attire which had a ruffled hem. Put together with a strapless blouse and an embellished strapless blouse, the starlet's ethnic avatar was accessorised with a potli bag and an emerald choker.

