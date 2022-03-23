Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra to Kriti Sanon: 5 stars who proved a shirt dress is the best summer outfit

Shirt dresses are undoubtedly a summer wardrobe's bestest and biggest asset. We like our style to be comfortable and look enviable simultaneously and trust us when we say it's possible with shirt dresses. Who would prefer a body-hugging dress over a breezy number when you know the heat can get extremely troublesome? No dress is ever a match for how strong these can go on with glamour and with Bollywood stars giving us enough inspiration, we just can't stop saying yes to these.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

One day a bombshell in a cut-out monokini, and the other in a cool shirt dress. That's Bebo! With a style just so-versatile, we're now sure that she's living summer to the fullest. Dressed in a mid-length white shirt dress with an in-built elastic tie-up belt, she styled it with black flats and sunnies. May your caffeine-filled mornings, look this fresh.

Deepika Padukone

Nothing like keeping your options open. Say power up your glam with a shirt dress that has everything dashing to offer. The good old striped print looks spot-on in two shades here i.e., blue and green. The blue shade made for the perfect belt as it sat in a knotted manner and we just can't stop looking at how effortlessly she's put her OOTN together with sneakers and a brown sling bag.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Colour me quirky and so-bright, let this be your song for the summer. The latest to join the mommy's club, the Sky Is Pink diva opted for a Moschino shirt dress that came with retro-style print. She styled the colourful ensemble with knee-high black leather boots, a matching sling bag, hoop earrings, and sunnies. Found your dream brunch look?

Malaika Arora

No outfit is ever too bold for Mala, so never expect too-safe a look. What you can look for is ample chicness in every look just like this dinner getup. Having taken this black and white satin striped shirtdress out multiple times, the gorgeous dancer has styled it with red boots too and this time she clubbed the high-low hemline number with black biker shorts and accessories like Gucci's ivory jacquard tote bag and sports shoes.



Kriti Sanon

If there's an obvious room for something this summer, it has to be fun, fun, and more fun. She brought funky energy to the table in a mini shirt dress painted with prints in grey and black. Her look was so in tune with the monochrome power, we saw her accessories as sunnies and sneakers agree with the vibe.

