Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: Take cues from BTown divas to make comfortable clothing look stylish

Airport looks have for long been one of the most followed fashion trends. Keeping luxury, style and comfort in mind, celebrities have taken in-flight fashion a notch higher by stepping up their dressing game. Check out these looks inspired by Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and more for long flight journeys (or a casual day out with friends!).

While you’re planning your escape to an exotic country and jotting down your itinerary, it is imperative to consider the right outfit for a long haul flight to your desired destination. Choosing the right outfit to travel into can make your long flight seem shorter.

For someone who is a fashionista and also a comfort-seeker, here are 4 looks inspired by Bollywood celebrities to help you pick out the best outfit keeping style and comfort in mind.

Casual and simple

To keep it casual and simple, you can choose to wear a sweatshirt, track pants and a jacket. Pair it with a sling bag and sneakers. This look inspired by is a perfect choice for someone who loves comfort.

Airy in a long dress

If you want a more breezy, flowy and floaty look, choose to dress up in a long dress that allows you to look fresh and breathe. Flight journeys can be a bit claustrophobic and for someone who is not used to confined spaces, this look inspired by Kriti Sanon can be your go-to outfit for long flights.

Denim on Denim

If you are looking for a chic and stylish outfit keeping comfort in mind then go for this denim on denim airport look inspired by . It will make you look stylish and certainly keep your comfort intact.

Glammed up

If comfort is something that doesn’t bother you and all you want to do is flaunt your luxury handbags, then go for this glam look inspired by . You can choose to wear shades, pair it with black stockings and high heels.

