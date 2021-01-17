Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: Take cues from BTown divas to make comfortable clothing look stylish
While you’re planning your escape to an exotic country and jotting down your itinerary, it is imperative to consider the right outfit for a long haul flight to your desired destination. Choosing the right outfit to travel into can make your long flight seem shorter.
For someone who is a fashionista and also a comfort-seeker, here are 4 looks inspired by Bollywood celebrities to help you pick out the best outfit keeping style and comfort in mind.
Casual and simple
To keep it casual and simple, you can choose to wear a sweatshirt, track pants and a jacket. Pair it with a sling bag and sneakers. This look inspired by Deepika Padukone is a perfect choice for someone who loves comfort.
Airy in a long dress
If you want a more breezy, flowy and floaty look, choose to dress up in a long dress that allows you to look fresh and breathe. Flight journeys can be a bit claustrophobic and for someone who is not used to confined spaces, this look inspired by Kriti Sanon can be your go-to outfit for long flights.
Denim on Denim
If you are looking for a chic and stylish outfit keeping comfort in mind then go for this denim on denim airport look inspired by Priyanka Chopra. It will make you look stylish and certainly keep your comfort intact.
Glammed up
If comfort is something that doesn’t bother you and all you want to do is flaunt your luxury handbags, then go for this glam look inspired by Kangana Ranaut. You can choose to wear shades, pair it with black stockings and high heels.
