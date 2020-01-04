Deepika Padukone promotes Chhapaak wearing the PERFECT outfit for winters & you can’t miss it; Yay or Nay?

Deepika is currently busy with the promotions of the film. The 33 year old actress, producer and philanthropist stepped out in the city last night serving us yet another super chic look.

is currently in the best phase of her life. The stunning actress is on top of her acting game, has spread the word about mental health and continues to keep spreading the awareness, is happily married to actor and has recently turned producer, adding another feather to her already ornamented hat. Padukone has been winning a lot of accolades for the trailer of her soon to be released film, Chhapaak. The actor has immersed herself in the skin of the character and fans are left in awe.

Deepika is currently busy with the promotions of the film. The 33 year old actress, producer and philanthropist stepped out in the city last night serving us yet another super chic look. Keeping it minimal, DP opted for a white oversized button down and layered it with a V-neck knit sweater. She styled her asymmetrical shirt with relaxed ankle length baggy denim jeans. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress styled her look with a side parted sleek hairdo, a flawless face of makeup, matrix sunglasses and black strappy heels. We love how the look is super comfortable, easy going and absolutely chic! Pure love!

Chhapaak is directed by acclaimed director, Meghna Gulzar and also features Vikrant Massey. The film is all set to release on January 10 and is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Aggarwal.

What do you think of Deepika Padukone’s easy and comfortable look? Are you liking her promotional wardrobe? Comment below and let us know.

