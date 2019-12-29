Deepika Padukone proves to be the ultimate regal beauty in Sabyasachi; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone dons another stunning drape by Sabyasachi and we cannot take our eyes off her. Check it out

The paparazzi culture in Bollywood is growing by the day which is why all the celebrities are making sure to be on their best behaviour when they step out. This means that they are constantly raising the bar high with their fashionable ensembles and there’s no denying that! While this is the case, the leading ladies of B-Town are making sure to look their best on promotional events and the Mastani of Bollywood, is the newest example of it. The actress who is currently on a roll with her new movie, Chhapaak’s promotions made sure to turn heads in a gorgeous Sabyasachi ensemble.

For the day out, Ms Padukone chose a gorgeous hand-painted saree by the designer, Sabyasachi. The saree bore colourful patchwork all over the drape. It also featured a matching border that ran around the hem of the saree. The Chhapaak actress draped the saree around a noodle-strapped sequin blouse that elevated the whole look. While the saree was enough to steal the show, the actress styled it up with loads of statement bangles that filled her wrist.

Adding to the accessories, a pair of teal, long dangle earrings perfectly framed her structured face. Ms Padukone then styled the look with pulled back tousled low bun that ensured all eyes were on the ensemble. For her glam, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress kept it simple with soft smokey eyes, brushed in eyebrows, flawless base and blushed cheeks.

We are absolute fans of the look and cannot seem to take our eyes off her. What are your thoughts about her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

