Deepika Padukone proves nobody rocks the red carpet better than her and here’s proof

Deepika Padukone’s red carpet style over the years has made quite a lot of headlines and here’s a compilation of our favourite looks the diva has served.

From being a simple girl in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to turning into Mastaani, has proved that she can rock any and every attire with style and that extra bit of oomph. It is safe to say that her style completely revamped after the movie, Cocktail as she clearly came on her own and discovered what really looked good on her. While her personal style has gained a lot of popularity, it is her red carpet looks that have made quite a lot of headlines. From the Cannes red carpet to the MET Gala, the diva knows how to have all eyes on her.

When we mention about her iconic red carpet looks, we cannot help but mention this gorgeous Ashi Studio creation that literally made jaws drop at Cannes. From the makeup to the hair to the accessories and the dress, everything was in major sync with each other which made the look a fabulous one!

In the same year, DP proved that she can pull off elegance just as gracefully as she does edgy. This Zuhair Murad wonder got us all talking and how!

Talking about simplicity and elegance, the diva made heads turn in this gorgeous slip dress by Tommy Hilfiger. We could say it was her most daring choice by far as she bared her back in the white wonder.

Coming back to stealing the show, the diva made a stunning statement in a Sabyasachi wonder and honestly, it was difficult to take our eyes off her!

The outfit is one of the most popular ones of the diva and is now displayed on her wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

We would not call this next Prabal Gurung look a red carpet wonder, but, it definitely managed to grab all the eyeballs and honestly, how can it now? Just look at that, it needed the special mention!

Going back to 2017, she showed the world that red is her colour yet again and boy did she slay!

Next up on our list is this gorgeous effortless ensemble that she wore at the Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party. Her date for the night was ace designer Christian Louboutin. She made quite the statement by repeating the outfit.

Moving on, we have this gorgeous look from Cannes that she pulled off with an equally bold lip.

Talking about bold looks, the graphic eyeliner and dramatic bow definitely steals the cake.

While she has served a lot of red carpet looks over the years, these still manage to remain our favourites!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

