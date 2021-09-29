Deepika Padukone proves she can carry off any colour like an absolute QUEEN with her dresses

is the Bollywood queen. From her acting to her smile to her fashion, we love it all. Just like her husband , Deepika has also become a fan of quirky looks. Deepika's style is quite unique in itself. She looks stunning in whatever she wears. Even with the coming trends, she loves to be up to date. There is not a single thing that she doesn't own.

Talking about her wardrobe, Deepika has a dress in every colour. Yes, you heard it right. She has it all, starting from white to all the basic colours of the colour palette. Let's have a look at the colourful dresses of Deepika and how she looked in them.

Starting with the basic colour white, Deepika owns many white outfits, even dresses. She donned a white satin gown at the Met. The floor-length gown featured a thigh-high slit and silver embellishments at the bottom. The gown had a backless detailing with straps that were also embellished. She paired silver dangle earrings and silver hair accessories. Deepika went for a sleek bun for a graceful look.

Next, we have is a yellow dress that the actress wore. Deepika has many outfits in yellow as well starting from ethnic to western wear. The actress wore a yellow ankle-length bodycon dress with ruffles at the bottom. She added a printed black and white long blazer and a handbag with it. To match the dress she wore yellow heels, blue earrings, and sunglasses. Her high ponytail gave a boss vibe to the look. Well, she rocked the colour blocking.

The Chapaak actress wore an orange bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit at the back. The dress featured a scoop neck with a deep square neck at the back. She went all simple with her statement gold earrings and sleek straight hair. Deepika added a tangerine twist with her rust lips.

Deepika loves wearing red. She donned a pretty red knitted bodycon dress with black studs all over. She layered it up with a darker tone red printed blazer and designer black stockings. She completed her look with black pumps, dewy makeup, and sleek straight hair.

Deepika attended the Kapil Sharma Show in a pink indo-western dress. The Anarkali dress featured a white print, a pink belt on the waist and a matching long jacket. She amped it up with some ethnic earrings and bangles with her curly hair left open to one side.

Coming to the next colour, Deepika wore a purple coloured gown. The body con gown featured a square neck, knot detailing at the front, padded shoulders, and long cape sleeves. The gown gave a power dressing vibe. She went all glam with sliver earrings and wavy sleek hair.

The Cocktail actress opted for a blue monochrome look. She wore a sky blue bodycon dress with a dark blue trench coat and dark blue pumps. She accessorised it with a choker and a simple sleek bun at the back.

Deepika looked stunning in her emerald green gown. She slayed the red carpet with her floor-length gown with a thigh-high slit and a drape to one shoulder. She accessorised it with silver jewellery and went for an all glam green eyeshadow look. She again opted for a high bun.

Last but not least her all-black look. Deepika donned a black body con dress with a high neck and a knot detail on the neck. The dress had full sleeves and a straight fit till the bottom. She paired black strappy heels with a bow at the back and silver dangle earrings. Her sleek hair with a side partition gave a classy look.

Deepika loves all colours and here is the proof with her dresses in each colour.

Deepika loves all colours and here is the proof with her dresses in each colour.

