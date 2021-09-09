Deepika Padukone puts comfort first & styles her white Zara summer dress with baggy jeans: Yay or Nay?

One of the most fashionable stars in the industry today is . The 35-year-old actress has represented the country on international red carpets and looked her best with minimal effort. Yesterday, the Chhapaak actress stepped out in a comfortable look where she paired a simple white Zara dress with baggy jeans!

Putting forth one of the most unusual looks, Deepika Padukone put comfort first for her latest outing. The Piku actress picked out a simple comfortable white Zara mid-length summer dress. Not a fan of very girly looks, her go-to stylist Shaleena Nathani gave it an unusual twist by giving DP a pair of baggy jeans to wear beneath her fit-and-flare style white dress.

White shoes have become the actress' go-to now for how comfortable they are and we weren't surprised that she opted for comfortable sneakers to complete the look. Known for her love for the slick-back bun hairstyle, she pulled her hair back into a neat bun and a simple face mask completed her look.

We think this is a cool way of dressing during the monsoon. It is airy, unusual and comfortable at the same time!

What are your thoughts on how Deepika styled her look? Yay or Nay? Would you style your outfit in the same way? Comment below and let us know.

