  1. Home
  2. fashion

Deepika Padukone is the QUEEN of rocking all white outfits and we have enough proof

As much as Deepika Padukone loves her colourful outfits now, all-white attires have always been her favourite! Check it out
321537 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 07:38 pm
Deepika Padukone is the QUEEN of rocking all white outfits and we have enough proofDeepika Padukone is the QUEEN of rocking all white outfits and we have enough proof
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Deepika Padukone was always known for her elegant style and there’s no denying that! However, in the recent past, her style has changed drastically with quirky attires and trendy silhouettes taking over her wardrobe. The actress is definitely making the most of her style but often goes back to her old colour palette of white and neutral shades. When it comes to rocking all-white attires, nobody can still do it better than her and we have enough proof! 

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress has made the most of her love for all white looks on multiple occasions. From sarees to pantsuits and everything in between, if you need inspiration to rock the classic hue, it’s her you go to! 

First up, we have one of our favourite looks by the diva. The white pantsuit is a classic choice for most Bollywood actresses but she did manage to take it a notch higher with the offbeat silhouette. While the pantsuit bore a rather loose fit, the cape jacket managed to add extra oomph to the look. Adding to it, was her impeccable neutral makeup and a low bun that let the outfit have its moment. 

When we talk about Deepika Padukone, it’s hard to miss her sarees. This white wonder paired with a cream low cut blouse is quite the sensation. With sleek low bun and minimal makeup, it is definitely a winner! 

Talking about winners, we have yet another white saree and this Sabyasachi wonder proved simplicity always wins! With just a hint of colour through the prints, the actress looked her elegant best!

 

Moving on to more trendy numbers, this all-white work look serves enough inspiration. Just taking things a notch higher with bows on the sleeves and exaggerated collars, Deepika showed us that even formal outfits can be made fun! Ofcourse, not without a red lip! 

Talk about formal outfits and this particular look comes to mind. The actress took matters into her own hands and showed the world the right way to layer outfits. Monotone outfits are the easiest to layer, however, playing around with silhouettes and textures is what’s difficult. She surely seems to have mastered the art right!

Like we said, in the recent past, the actress is highly inspired by the millennial trends and this denim on denim look is definitely proof!

Dealing with skirts can be difficult especially when you have a tall frame like her. However, she kept things minimal yet trendy in this all-white look! 

Lastly, we have a bit of a blast from the past to show that she’s always been a fan of all-white attires. This Chloe number paired with a pair of shorts and Valentino flats is definitely a winner! 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone: 5 underrated lehengas that deserve your attention

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 1 day ago

Uff! Deepika white-washing your dark games, won’t work this time.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Love you deepu

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement