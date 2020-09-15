Deepika Padukone is the QUEEN of rocking all white outfits and we have enough proof

As much as Deepika Padukone loves her colourful outfits now, all-white attires have always been her favourite! Check it out

was always known for her elegant style and there’s no denying that! However, in the recent past, her style has changed drastically with quirky attires and trendy silhouettes taking over her wardrobe. The actress is definitely making the most of her style but often goes back to her old colour palette of white and neutral shades. When it comes to rocking all-white attires, nobody can still do it better than her and we have enough proof!

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress has made the most of her love for all white looks on multiple occasions. From sarees to pantsuits and everything in between, if you need inspiration to rock the classic hue, it’s her you go to!

First up, we have one of our favourite looks by the diva. The white pantsuit is a classic choice for most Bollywood actresses but she did manage to take it a notch higher with the offbeat silhouette. While the pantsuit bore a rather loose fit, the cape jacket managed to add extra oomph to the look. Adding to it, was her impeccable neutral makeup and a low bun that let the outfit have its moment.

When we talk about Deepika Padukone, it’s hard to miss her sarees. This white wonder paired with a cream low cut blouse is quite the sensation. With sleek low bun and minimal makeup, it is definitely a winner!

Talking about winners, we have yet another white saree and this Sabyasachi wonder proved simplicity always wins! With just a hint of colour through the prints, the actress looked her elegant best!

Moving on to more trendy numbers, this all-white work look serves enough inspiration. Just taking things a notch higher with bows on the sleeves and exaggerated collars, Deepika showed us that even formal outfits can be made fun! Ofcourse, not without a red lip!

Talk about formal outfits and this particular look comes to mind. The actress took matters into her own hands and showed the world the right way to layer outfits. Monotone outfits are the easiest to layer, however, playing around with silhouettes and textures is what’s difficult. She surely seems to have mastered the art right!

Like we said, in the recent past, the actress is highly inspired by the millennial trends and this denim on denim look is definitely proof!

Dealing with skirts can be difficult especially when you have a tall frame like her. However, she kept things minimal yet trendy in this all-white look!

Lastly, we have a bit of a blast from the past to show that she’s always been a fan of all-white attires. This Chloe number paired with a pair of shorts and Valentino flats is definitely a winner!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone: 5 underrated lehengas that deserve your attention

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×