Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: Celeb couples inspired attire for wedding season

With the forthcoming wedding season, check out all the best dressed celebrity couples inspired wedding outfits for you and your partner!

Arriving at a social event with your partner is as thrilling as making your way to an event, dressed to kill. The wedding ceremony of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra was a sight to behold as the nuptials turned out to be a star studded affair. From the glamourous cousins, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor to and Natasha Dalal, the elaborate wedding festivities attracted the big wheels of Bollywood. After a mehandi ceremony, a wedding followed by a reception and finally a sangeet, the couple’s well-attended nuptials came to an end with their biggest party.

With the wedding season right around the corner, a celebrity inspired wedding lookbook is worth a glimpse. If you have already RSVP’d for a wedding invite and plan on attending it with your bae, you are just a ‘celebrity-couple-approved- outfit’ away from stealing the show. Be it Ranbir-Alia, Anushka-Virat, Deepika-Ranveer and so on our beloved B-town celebrity couples know how to dress to make sure all eyes are glued to them. Here’s looking at your favourite celebrity couples for some stunning outfit inspiration this wedding season!

The power couple didn’t attend the wedding but they did steal the show at the final leg of the wedding festivities along with . Alia Bhatt opted for a subdued pastel green and pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra. The submissive colour palette and simplicity of her look complimented her beau Ranbir Kapoor’s outfit. The Sanju star opted for a deep blue minimal sherwani and paired it with a white churidar pyjama. If going overboard isn’t you are your bae’s thing, then Ranbir and Alia’s wedding outfits should be your vibe this season.

-Virat Kohli

Ever since they secretly tied the knot on 11th December 2017, Virushka fans had all their eyes on the newly wedded couple. The couple hosted a warm reception in Delhi and decked up in a stunning designer number. Abiding by the maestro Sabyasachi, who dressed them for their wedding in Tuscany, Anushka and Virat stepped out in their best sartorial looks. Anushka draped herself in a red and gold lush brocade saree and an opulent choker by Sabyasachi’s jewellery label. Virat wore a black bandhgala with a Kashmiri shawl that featured red accents, offering a lovely contrast to Anushka’s bright red look.

-

Big fat Indian weddings comprise of several events and ceremonies which make for a good platform to flaunt your ethnic repertoire. The heavy ethnic outfits that come parading in with the ceremonies aren’t fancied by everyone. Those who are looking to drift away from the traditional route, Deepika and Ranveer’s Mumbai reception look will leave you with ample inspiration. Deepika Padukone opted for a deep red detachable gown by Zuhair Murad. And ideal sartorial choice for those who love to bust a move at receptions. Ranveer Singh opted for a classic black tuxedo to balance Deepika’s fiery red gown.

Kareena Kapoor and

Apart from the flurry of sequins and the swishes of lehengas, spring/summer weddings require a more neutral wedding look. And the Pataudi’s are here to show you how to steal the show at the spring/summer wedding. For the nuptials of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, Saifeena put their best foot forward fashion wise. Kareena Kapoor draped a sheer ombre pink and creamish white saree by Manish Malhotra. The breeziness of the saree makes it an ideal choice for a summer wedding. Saif Ali Khan complimented her look with a minimal white bandhgala and churidar pyjama.

-Nick Jonas

For their elaborate wedding ceremony, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas donned some stunning sartorial choices by the best couturiers of the fashion industry. For their reception in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra wore a substantial brocade corset lehenga by Sabyasachi. She ornamented the sweetheart neckline with a fine cut Victorian diamond necklace and flowers in her hair. Nick Jonas perfectly complimented her lush look with a simple dark grey tuxedo.

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

For the last leg of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding festivities, the secretive couple Varun and Natasha made quite an entrance. Natasha and Varun matched their ebony coloured outfits. She opted for a black heavily embellished lehenga which was quite subdued. Varun’s dazzling jacket over his black kurta-pyjama was enough to add the much needed oomph factor to the couple’s outfit.

-

For Armaan and Anissa’s sangeet ceremony, Malaika and Arjun radiated in bold hues. The stunner Malaika Arora opted for a blazing red concept saree by Amit Aggarwal and paired it with a statement necklace. Arjun on the other hand opted for a green velvet bandhgala and black pyjama. If you and your bae are big on colours, take cues from Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

Which celebrity duo’s wedding look do you like the most and why? Comment below and let us know.

