Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh: The most trolled looks from 2019 that should not be missed

Bollywood celebs are always on the hunt for something quirky and out of the box. The constant need to up their fashion game and experiment with their looks comes with a price. While they are usually applauded for their style and glamour, they don’t easily get away from some light-hearted trolling. Be it an unexpected outfit or an eccentric glam look, there is no getting away from the self-proclaimed Joan Rivers of social media. We took the liberty to narrow down all the looks from 2019 which were hilariously trolled.

Jonas

It will be an understatement to say that Priyanka Chopra Jonas didn’t make quite an entrance at 2019’s Met Gala. While she is known for climbing up the stairs of Met in trailblazing dresses, this look was definitely worth the wait. She opted for a dress from Dior’s Spring Summer 2018 collection and paired it with rhinestone embellished tights and silver pumps. What became the talk of the town was her “mad hatter” inspired hairdo and quirky makeup. All the fashion critics of social media sure did have a field day!

Priyanka looking dope but this was my first thought... pic.twitter.com/DEjvy1qQA3 — Alex's Earpin' New Year (@woah_nelli02) May 7, 2019

Ahuja

Known for being a fashionista, Sonam Kapoor has been trolled for quite a few times for eccentric looks. For an event, the actress decided to put on a beige oversized pantsuit and was humorously trolled by her husband, Anand Ahuja and cousin, . The latter claiming that Sonam stole his suit and he wants her to return it. Social media critics also claimed that the actress tried to copy Julia Roberts with her choice of hairdo.

From wearing tulle loaded dresses to pulling off an Audrey Hepburn inspired hairdo at the Met Gala 2019, she owns the red carpet. Deepika Padukone was heavily trolled on social media for this look particularly. Ardent fans claimed that the Chhapaak actress’s hair, nose and ears were poorly photoshopped and was appalling to look at. She was also called out for copying Sonam Kapoor in a white pantsuit by Ralph and Russo for her appearance at Cannes 2019.

It would be impolite to not talk about Ranveer Singh being trolled for this fashion choices, the actor often is. His unconventional fashion persona has always made a buzz in the fashion industry. Of all the hilarious memes surrounding around his eccentric choices, this one takes the top spot. The actor opted for a coloured blocked jogger set and pulled it off so very eloquently. But the self-proclaimed fashion critics of social media weren’t going to spare him this time. Claims were made that his outfit’s colour scheme awfully resembled with the packaging of a pretty famous toilet cleaner!

Ananya Panday

Dual toned outfits made a big wave this season and there is no denying that. While we loved the new trend, social media wasn’t quite on board with it. Ananya Panday was trolled for her choosing a quirky dual toned denim ensemble while strutting out of the airport. The actress was called out even by her co-star Kartik Aryan for being indecisive about the colour she actually wanted to wear.

Alia Bhatt has always played it safe when it comes to fashion. But did the trolls leave her alone? Nope! The actress was seen sporting not one but two Chanel crossbody bags at the airport. While we loved her fuzz free airport style as her paired her cool accessory with a simple white tee and denim, social media wasn’t having any of it. She was criticized for carrying a bag that was downright weird.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner

The Kardashians/Jenners are one of the most highly awaited celebs on the steps of the Met Gala. This year the Jenner sisters showed up hand in hand in full on minimalistic dresses by Versace. As always the sisters weren’t spared and soon social media filled with memes calling the duo a downright portrayal of Cinderella’s mean step-sisters! The Joan Rivers of social media sure have a good sense of humour.

Hattie and Olive walked so Kendall and Kylie could run #MetaGala pic.twitter.com/8GR53Jt2i5 — vannah (@SavannahRLanz) May 7, 2019

Anushka Sharma is known for keeping her outfits and makeup minimal. There is hardly anything that she puts on which is worthy of trolling. But even those who play it safe will be called out by social media’s fashion critics for one thing or another. For this look specifically Anushka became the content of many memes not for her gown but for her posture! The actress was trolled by the critics claiming that severe back pain was the cause for her posture.

Be it an outfit or a quirky glam look, as celebs will be applauded for their understanding of fashion they will also be humorously trolled for it! Which troll from 2019 is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

