Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh raised the fashion bar in Valentino & Gucci outfits respectively; YAY or NAY?

It's a known fact that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are both fashion enthusiasts. From looking stunning in beautiful Sabyasachi outfits to rocking edgy looks like no one else, the leggy lass and her husband often leave us taking notes when they step out in public. Over the years, they have left the fashion critics impressed with their sartorial picks.

There is literally no outfit that the duo cannot pull off. In fact there are certain outfits that Deepika and Ranveer sport that only they can pull off. Their choices in outfits have been bold and delightfully beautiful. Apart from the glamorous street style looks, the couple has also managed to give us some killer promotional looks.

Deepika Padukone

The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming and much-anticipated film, 83 along with Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan. As always, Deepika didn’t fail to impress us as she opted for something quirky and her stylist Shaleena Nathani helped her put together a red ensemble by Italian luxury fashion house, Valentino. The outfit featured a bright red Cady Couture silk dress worth Rs 3.42 lakh. The dress featured a round neckline, billowy sleeves with gathered cuffs, a loose silhouette that hugged her figure aesthetically, and a keyhole detail on the back.

The star completed the ensemble with sheer bright red stockings, matching pointed stilettos, and a red headscarf tied securely in a vintage style. Deepika accessorised her ensemble with ruby and diamond encrusted drop earrings. With tresses tied in a sleek braided bun, Deepika rounded off her hairdo. In the end, winged eyeliner glowing skin, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks and sharp contour completed her glamorous look.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer, on the other hand, complemented his lady love in his usual flamboyant aesthetic. His outfit featured a shimmery turtleneck T-shirt from Gucci with full sleeves and adorned in gold reflective sequins.

Styled by Eka Lakhani, Ranveer teamed the disco inferno look with mustard suede pants. The over the top attire was further elevated with a pair of metallic gold boots, mismatched earrings, quirky statement rings and gold shade futuristic sunglasses.

