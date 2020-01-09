Deepika Padukone REACTS to her fashion looks, her ode to Ranveer and gives lessons on how to pose

Chhapaak is directed by Raazi director, Meghna Gulzar and is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The film co-stars Vikrant Massey and is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

is on a mission of winning over the World with her charm. Ever since her debut in 2007, the stunner has cemented her position in the industry becoming one of the highest paid actresses we have today. Not just in terms of acting, but she is also an icon when it comes to talking about mental health, holding your ground and well, wearing anything and everything that you are comfortable in. Deepika has managed to be instrumental in changing the perception of how an actress should be and the rule book that she should follow.

After donning a hat of an entrepreneur, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress turned producer with her soon to be released film, Chhapaak. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Members of the media who have already seen the film have applauded the actor to take up such a bold and brave subject at the peak of her career. The 34 year old recently met with us and spoke in detail about her character, Malti, Deepika's idea of beauty and what she thinks about her recent fashion looks.

and Deepika Padukone are definitely one of our favourite couples in B'Town. The actor also gave an ode to her husband while reacting to her own photos, Chhapaak is all set to release tomorrow and fans just cannot wait to see the movie.

