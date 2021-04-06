Deepika Padukone is the reigning QUEEN of grunge looks: 6 Times she showed us how to sport the trend

Be it red carpets or the airport, DP has mastered the art of grunge dressing with her slicked back hairdo and lots of black. Here's how the diva aces the look every single time.

Looking breath-taking comes naturally to . Bollywood's favourite leading lady is always dressed to the nines, be it at the airport or a red carpet. She has kickstarted some of the hottest fashion trends and shown us how to rock already existing ones better than anyone else. While she loves her summer dresses and athleisure looks, one look she always manages to perfect is the grunge look. Here's all the proof you need!

For an awards show, the actress draped an ivory saree that was heavily embroidered and featured a ruffle neckline and chiffon floor-sweeping pallu. Giving this elegant outfit a grunge twist, Deepika styled her hair with her favourite slick back hairdo and a dark lipstick along with highlighted eyes that made quite a statement!

Taking us back to the '80s when leather was very in, DP's next look was a head-to-toe leather one. She rocked a faux leather full-sleeve top that she tucked into a pair of skinny leather pants. A pair of black pumps, gold hoops and her slick back hairdo was all she needed to give this look a grunge feel without trying too hard.

Giving her boho maxi a grunge twist, the Chhapaak actress stepped out of the airport sporting a basic leather jacket over her floral and lace dress. Black combat boots and round sunglasses added an edge to this unusual yet stylish look.

At an International event, Padukone put forth a look that raised temperatures. We love this scarlet red gown with exaggerated bow detail and a long train that she styled with her favourite pulled back hairstyle. Glittery smokey eyes, red lips and statement earrings gave it an additional edge.

For yet another red carpet event, DP rocked an all-black look in an Anamika Khanna ensemble. Giving it a classic twist, we love how she went all out with her stacked up pearl necklace and earrings. Her hair pulled up into a top-knot and dark, kohl-lined eyes were all about the diva's grunge look.

Not just dresses and gowns, the diva is also a pro at making desi outfits look grunge! Case in point, this glittery, shimmery blue Sabyasachi saree that she sported to the premiere of a film. While the glittery saree added loads of glamour, it was her makeup that ensured DP stood out as always. She aced the side-parted wet hairdo and went all out with heavy, smokey eyes and nude lips. Statement bracelets and earrings added to this glam look.

