Deepika Padukone rocks a 2-tone Joseph ensemble while Ranveer sports animal prints at the airport: Yay or Nay?

DeepVeer are undoubtedly one of Bollywood's most favourite and stylish couples. When they tied the knot, they set goals for everybody with their opulent outfits that oozed luxury and graze. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have worked together in two films so far and are all set for their third release, 83 together where they play the roles of husband and wife.

The duo was spotted at the airport leaving the city together to promote their upcoming film in Saudi Arabia. At the airport, Deepika looked her chic, stylish self while Ranveer opted for an eccentric look.

The Chhapaak actress made a strong case for dual-toned outfits in a two-tone co-ordinated set from British contemporary fashion house JOSEPH. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, DP's airport look involved a high neck sweater with contrasting sides in black and white. A matching mid-length skirt styled with black heel boots, her black tote bag and simple gold hoop earrings completed the 35-year-old's airport look. Padukone's hair was styled to perfection with a centre-parted low ponytail and face-framing tendrils left loose.

Ranveer Singh on the other hand chose to be his eccentric self in a faux-fur yellow and black animal print jumper. He sported this over a pair of bright red pants and black formal dress shoes. A pair of red-rimmed sunglasses and a black sling bag completed the Simmba actor's airport look as he posed beside his queen.

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's airport looks? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

