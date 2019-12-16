Deepika Padukone rocks the perfect concert attire in a comfy white shirt by Jacquemus; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone goes down the trendy route as she keeps it sporty and casual in Jacquemus. Check it out

has been one of the most well-dressed celebrities in Bollywood and there’s absolutely no denying that! The actress has always made sure she looks her best when she steps out and her past looks are enough proof of that! From airport lobbies to red carpets, she has managed to stay on top of her game when it comes to hair, makeup and some impeccable clothing.

While she has already proved to be a pro at fashion, the Padmaavat actress does not hesitate a little experimentation. Just last night, Ms Padukone made a stunning statement as she got decked up in a trendy attire for a concert in the city. The actress opted to keep it comfy yet sporty in an oversized white shirt by Jacquemus. The crisp white shirt was teamed up with a pair of trendy cycling shorts that showed off her long toned legs. She then added a sporty touch to her casual attire with a pair of black Nike shoes.

Check out the pictures of Deepika Padukone here:

Adding to it, the actress added shape to her baggy shirt by cinching her waist with a belt bag by Acne Studios. The belt bag bore not one but two bags attached to the belt. Then, Deepika accessorised the look with her usual layers of gold necklaces and matching hoops. She then glammed up for the night out with classic winged eyeliner, flawless base and a neutral-toned lip. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani actress then styled her freshly cut lob in soft brushed in waves that added another casual yet effortless touch to the look.

