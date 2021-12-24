Deepika Padukone’s 83 promotional wardrobe is the literal definition of elegance and royalty

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s film, 83 is all set to hit the big screens today. Deepika has always been known for sartorial choices and she has never disappointed. The actress has been doing promotional rounds of her movie and giving us major fashion goals. Let's decode 5 elegant outfits that she wore for the promotions of 83.

Deepika picked a cream embroidered saree by Pakistani designer, Faraz Manan. The saree was decked in a sweetly scalloped border and was teamed with a blouse that featured the same work as the saree, and helped lend the outfit a sense of cohesion. Her dark eye makeup offsets the otherwise monotone palate of this look, and her statement emerald and diamond earrings contrast the cream of the saree perfectly.

For the red carpet event in Jeddah, Deepika Padukone looked ravishing in a pretty pink gown by Michael Cinco. The strapless pleated outfit featured a statement ruffle neckline with a plunging deep back. The figure-hugging number featured opulent layers giving her outfit a mermaid-style look. A pair of elegant diamond earrings from Chopard were all she needed to accessorise this glamorous look.

Deepika showed us how to stay classy and elegant in a sheer all-black see-through saree from Sabyasachi. Her organza saree was teamed up with a high neck, full sleeve solid black blouse and a broad black leather belt featuring the Bengal tiger logo of the brand by Sabyasachi Accessories. The saree featured a luxe flowy silhouette and black embroidered floral detail throughout the border. She teamed it up with black heels and kept the look monochromatic. Deepika sealed the look with crystal-studded earrings from Sabyasachi Jewellery.

As always, Deepika didn’t fail to impress us as she opted for something quirky and her stylist Shaleena Nathani helped her put together a red ensemble by Italian luxury fashion house, Valentino. The outfit featured a bright red Cady Couture silk dress. The dress featured a round neckline, billowy sleeves with gathered cuffs, a loose silhouette that hugged her figure aesthetically, and a keyhole detail on the back. The star completed the ensemble with sheer bright red stockings, matching pointed stilettos, and a red headscarf tied securely in a vintage style. Deepika accessorised her ensemble with ruby and diamond encrusted drop earrings.

Deepika Padukone stepped out for ‘83’s screening in a custom Gauri & Nainika velvet off-shoulder gown and our hearts just skipped a beat. The black gown that came with an off-shoulder detail and a deep plunging neckline to ooze oomph. The custom gown was cinched at the waist and flaunted Deepika's hourglass figure while ending in a train behind her. She accessorised her attire with a finger ring and an emerald and diamond studded necklace.

Which look by Deepika Padukone is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

