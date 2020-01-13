Deepika Padukone’s Anamika Khanna saree is a WINNER & you need this piece in your wardrobe like NOW

Deepika Padukone stepped out in the city earlier today to promote her film, Chhapaak.

Fashion has become an extremely integral part of our day to day living. Bollywood celebrities have upped their fashion game in the past decade and they're only pushing the envelope with every passing day. Film promotions have also become an extended way wherein our favourite stars showcase their real self and connect with the audiences and media on a personal ground.

stepped out in the city as the stunner attended an event. The 34 year old opted for bright Anamika Khanna number. Her plain sunshine yellow saree was beautifully decorated with a broad red scallop border. She teamed her saree with a multi-hued floral blouse with a deep low back. Padukone styled her look with a clean low hair bun, filled in brows, smokey eyes, dewy makeup, nude lips and chunky earrings. Deepika Padukone certainly knows how to pull off a saree and needless to say she looks absolutely gorgeous in it. We love the colour of the saree and think that it was styled beautifully.

Chhapaak is directed by the powerhouse of talent, Meghna Gulzar. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey and it was released on 10th January 2020. The movie has been garnering a lot of love from the audiences and critics alike.

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone's Anamika Khanna look? Did you like promotional wardrobe for the film? Also, have you seen Chhapaak yet? What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

