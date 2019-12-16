Deepika Padukone’s concert look to Ananya Panday’s casuals; Check THESE celebrity looks from yesterday

From concerts to casual outings, we saw a lot of Bollywood divas making the most of them with their fashion choices. Check it out

Fashion and Bollywood seem to go hand in hand and there’s absolutely no denying that! A lot of celebrity clothing ends up getting popular and trendy and we have certainly experienced that. While this is the case, our B-Town divas make sure to put their best foot forward whenever they step out. Yesterday, it was no different and here we have enough proof:

Last night, Ms Padukone made a stunning statement as she got decked up in a trendy attire for a concert in the city. The actress opted to keep it comfy yet sporty in an oversized white shirt by Jacquemus. The crisp white shirt was teamed up with a pair of trendy cycling shorts that showed off her long toned legs. She then added a sporty touch to her casual attire with a pair of black Nike shoes. Adding to it, she cinched her waist with a black belt bag by Acne. We like!

Ananya Panday

The 21-year-old stepped out in one of her most casual avatars. She was spotted in the city in a pair of white denim jeans that were ribbed in the front. She then paired it with a body-hugging strapless number that showed enough of her gorgeous curves. Ananya then completed her look with a pair of sneakers and decided to step out sans the makeup.

Janhvi Kapoor

Next up, we have Janhvi Kapoor who is out of the city but managed to keep the world updated with her social media. So for a day of travel, the actress wore a printed kurta set that was paired with a contrasting dupatta. We are absolute fans!

Bhumi Pednekar

Moving on, we have Bhumi Pednekar who opted for two-toned flared denim and styled it up with a matching shirt. Pednekar then layered it up with a plaid print jacket and mesh panelled heels.

