Deepika Padukone’s coral Emilia Wickstead outfit is perfect for going from desk to dinner; Yay or Nay?

Fashion for years now has been an extremely crucial and instrumental part of the entertainment and glamour industry. Our Bollywood celebrities with every passing day are becoming more and more aware when it comes to International fashion and styles. Since the paparazzi culture is only evolving in the country and worldwide, we get access to almost every look that our favourite celebs sport. Promotional events have become a major part of a film's marketing. It is during this time that our celebs put their best fashion foot forward and showcase us their own personal style.

is currently busy with the promotions of her soon to be released film, Chhapaak. Padukone stepped out wearing a super sexy coral orange hued Emilia Wickstead dress. Her bodycon outfit featured a deep back and a slit at the back. She styled her look with poker straight open hair, filled in brows, a deep red lip, golden earrings and red stilettos. We are loving DP's promotional wardrobe. It is fresh, easy, minimal and extremely elegant. Bodycon dresses suit the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress like no other. It flatters her body and also looks absolutely stunning. All in all we really like the look and thinks that she looks splendid.

Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-stars Vikrant Massey and the film is all set to release on January 10th.

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone's outfit? Are you liking her promotional wardrobe? Comment below and let us know.

