Deepika Padukone’s date night outfits are a front runner in style stakes; Here’s why

Confused about what to wear for a date night? Take a cue from Deepika Padukone's date-night ready numbers!

Setting the bar higher every time she makes a public appearance, the queen of Bollywood, is a complete wardrobe winner. With the best of airport looks, cocktail dresses, party cord sets; she stands as the complete fashion guide! Coupled with her chirpy smile and casual elegance, her date-night outfits inspire the new-gen style-watchers to update the wardrobe.

Date nights are fun except for the mental struggle of picking out the right outfit. Scroll through to get inspired by DP’s ensembles.

Any man would fall in love with his date in this look. The full-sleeved black midi dress from Emilia Wickstead’s resort 2020 collection has a timeless silhouette, knotted neckline and a cinched waistline that defines perfection. The elegance and classy trademark of Padukone add up to this glam look. Throw a pair of sparkling earrings and a share of red lipstick, get in your black strappy heels to slay this date night look.

Bold and beautiful is the tone here. In the hue of fire, this bodycon dress by Emilia Wickstead is simply the best pick for a date night to have all eyes on you. Donning the V-neckline and a low back it’s a subtle replacement for the classic red dress. All you need is a pair of muted heels and glossy lips and statement earring to turn tables!

Do you believe in love at first sight? Well, you will after seeing yourself in Rosie Assoulin’s bold red midi dress. The allure of the dress is enhanced with off-shoulder balloon sleeves and a plunging neckline that’s just killer! Get that confident boss lady look blended with multi-layered gold chains and evergreen hoops earrings like Deepika and don’t be surprised if you hear your date’s heartbeat out loud.

Deepika lets the satin do the talking. Looking picture perfect in a blush pink Maison Valentino jumpsuit, your date could never forget in this. The high neck and tie-up detail around the waist cut out a formal date night look but oh boy! that colour and the satin screams love is in the air.

Looking romantic in Gauri and Nainika Fuchsia Pink top (that’s got the statement sleeves) and Red Pants Deepika indeed is well- versed with pulling off anything in style. Featuring the hot pink satin Balenciaga pumps the outlook is rounded off with neutral makeup and pearl earrings. We say, good job girl! After all, who would cancel a date on a girl dressed up in Fuchsia Pink!

