Deepika Padukone’s denim bodysuit & joggers from Adidas X Ivy Park will make your jaws drop; Yay or Nay?

We have been totally crushing on Deepika Padukone’s recent looks for Gehraiyaan promotions. There wasn’t a single look that made us frown and it only got better and better with each of her dope new styles outshining her last. Shaleena Nathani must have been on a shopping spree for having curated such top-notch looks for the actress and styled her in the chicest way possible. Yet again, today, the diva made our hearts flutter with her sassiest style rocking the denim on dem look.

The Chhapaak actress shared a series of pictures looking hot in her Adidas X Ivy Park denim bodysuit teamed with printed denim joggers. Her bustier sleeveless bodysuit bore offbeat stitch details in beige and three stripes in white on each side giving it the Adidas’ essence. It also featured a deep neckline and scooped back with zipper closure. She teamed it with denim printed joggers that came with a broad elastic waistband. The chain-like geometric pattern in a lighter shade of blue on her pants and the zipper pockets gave an interesting edge to her sporty chic look.

While the messy bun made her style 100 times hotter, her glam makeup featuring pink eyeshadow, mascara laden eyes, lined upper lids and red lips made it even better! Touch of bronzer, higher and a dewy glow rounded off her look perfectly. Ditching all accessories, she looked fierce and on fire in her blue girl look and we just can’t take our eyes off her.

What do you think of her snazzy and sassy look in the denim bodysuit and joggers; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

