Deepika Padukone’s eight important fashion and beauty lessons every girl NEEDS to jot down in her handbook

We all remember her as the dreamy girl in pink who walked out on a red carpet and floored us with her iconic wave. Yes, we are talking about the effervescent . The diva skyrocketed to fame after her first feature Om Shanti Om alongside the mega-star Shahrukh Khan. On screen, she stole our hearts in all her vintage glory channeling the gorgeous Shantipriya. As the cameras turned off, Deepika Padukone’s style fell in line with the widely accepted Bollywood actress stereotypes. Embellished Indian attires, sheer sarees, dark makeup, bold colours and strong highlights in her hair.

The now fashion connoisseur is cheered on by the crowds at Cannes and the Met Gala for her stunning red carpet looks. Deepika Padukone has surly risen like a phoenix from her fashion faux pas. An ardent wearer of red velvets and subdued blush tones, she finally came into her own back in 2011. Over the years of major metamorphosis, Deepika manages to fill our fashion handbook with some vital advice. What to wear, how to wear it, makeup dos and don'ts, wardrobe staples, the list goes on and on. Here’s panning out the top eight important fashion and beauty lessons we learned from the girl in pink.

Invest in a crisp, white shirt

There is no denying that Deepika Padukone loves a good white shirt. From airports to promotional events, Deepika has proved the functionality and versatility of a white shirt. That’s lesson number one we learned from the style icon. Style it with leather pants, denim, corset or put on a fanny pack, a white shirt is indeed a wardrobe staple.

Black is always a good idea

‘We’ll give up black when we find a darker hue’ school of thought is clearly the one Deepika stands by. While promoting her movie Chhapaak, the star emerged in some stunning ebony coloured looks. Be it a sleek calf length dress by Emilia Wickstead or a glittery one shoulder top by Alberta Ferretti, Deepika sure does know how to work her blacks. So be it an evening soiree or a daytime brunch, black has always got your back!

The ultimate Sabyasachi girl

There is no second guessing that Deepika Padukone has an undying love for the master couturier Sabyasachi. She never misses out on an opportunity to clad herself in a creation by Sabyasachi. Not just sarees but jewellery, bags and other traditional attires designed by the maestro have a special place in her heart. Well, you better start saving up soon if you want to be a proud owner of anything designed by Sabyasachi.

Stripes and checks for the win

Deepika effortlessly destroyed the conventional norm of never pairing your stripes with checks in an outfit by Prada. Layering her nautical stripe shirt with a long checkered coat, the diva bowled us over. While she has always managed to master stripes and checks separately, putting the two pole-apart weaves together is worth a try. Now, we can’t assure you if we’ll be as good as Deepika but trying never hurts.

Some good ol’ drama is needed

Emulating her husband who is light years ahead of the current menswear fashion trends, Deepika too loves some jaw-dropping drama in her closet. Aceing her red carpet looks in Barbie inspired and tulle loaded gowns, the diva loves her dramatic outfits with a dash of elegance. Now, we are neither invited to the Met Gala nor the Cannes Film Festival to pull off such elaborate designs but putting your own spin to this fashion lesson is worth a shot.

Live in a comfortable pair of denims

Long gone are the days of pulling on and jumping like a bunny to fit into a super skinny denim. Take cues from Deepika Padukone on how to embrace a much relaxed and slouchy pair of denims. For Chhapaak’s promotional events, the star ditched her skinny denims for comfortable and airy ones. Run to your closest store and get your hands on them!

Perfectly frame those eyes

As the beauty legends say, your eyes are the most prominent feature of your face. And Deepika Padukone sure does lay her faith with this school of thought. Smokey eyes are the diva’s go to beauty vibe and who are we to complain? She aces them like a pro! So get your eyeliner, eyelash curlers and eyeshadow palettes ready because you are going to need some major practicing to nail the art of perfectly done smokey eyes.

Forever in for sleeky hair

Believe in the power of glossy, neatly pulled black hair. Though people have time and again frowned upon Deepika’s go to hairdo, the star manages to flaunt it like nobody else. Take down notes from the diva herself on how to master her prominent hairdo for whatever event you have in your mind. Here’s hoping you have enough hairspray!

