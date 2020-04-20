Deepika Padukone’s ethnic collection will make you envious and want it all

Deepika Padukone has an extensive closet and we definitely have our eyes on her desi one. Check out all these posts that will make you want it all

The Mastaani of Bollywood, has been one of the most well-dressed celebrities and there’s no denying that! From airports to weddings and red carpets, she always takes a lot of efforts to look perfect. While she has been dipping her leg into the millennial fashion trends these days, her experimenting looks have bagged a mixed bunch of reviews.

However, one thing she does best is desi wear and we stand by our statement there. From anarkalis to sarees, suits and lehengas, she has been killing it. This definitely makes us envious of her wardrobe with Sabyasachi, Raw Mango and Anjul Bhandari creations making quite a lot of jaws drop. While it will be difficult to list down all her desi looks (there are literally more than 100 of them) so, we picked up few of our favourites and we bet it’ll also make you want it all.

Keeping it simple and effortless in a desi look is all that we really love and Deepika seems to have mastered the art!

Going all desi with sindoor and jewellery is what we’ve learnt from DP over the years. I mean if it’s not OTT is it even fun?

Well, when it comes to pulling off an unusual colour like yellow, Miss Padukone surely had the memo of how to do it right!

While she loves to experiment, white seems to be her favourite and she surely knows how to rock it!

When it comes to sarees, embellished wonders to floral numbers, she has managed to look the best in them all!

Now, coming to our favourite silk ensembles, we have our favourites and we know a lot of you will agree with us!

Which look of hers is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×