Deepika Padukone’s extensive jewellery collection can make every girl go green with envy

From hoops to statement chokers, Deepika Padukone’s extensive jewellery collection is every girl’s dream!

They say ‘Diamonds are a girl’s best friend’ but when it comes to jewellery as a whole, it really doesn’t matter. Whether they are diamonds or pearls of precious stones and metals, a pair of earrings or a dainty necklace can easily transform even a simple look. surely knows this fact right which is why, the actress is a collector of jewellery and is never seen without rocking these precious pieces in style.

Desi attires are her go-to to make a statement and helping her do that are these OTT jhumkas that she loves. Not just jhumkas but everything from chandbalis to long shoulder dusters, she loves them all.

Ms Padukone is also a perfect advocate for layered necklaces. She loves to make a bold choice and these layered wonders help her do just that. She picks out dainty gold necklaces for her casual outfits but also uses the same trend to go OTT on the red carpet.

Talking about her extensive jewellery collection, we cannot not talk about her love for gold hoops. They are her go-to for casual attires and she often tries to add spice to these looped creations.

Known for her stunning red carpet looks, the actress swears by her diamond drops and these diamond beauties are a perfect pick. They do not take away a lot from her stunning outfit but also accessorises it to create a perfect balance.

Talking about diamonds, she often switches on her boss lady mode and rocks a stunning necklace like a pro. When paired with a power suit like this one, it’s definitely a statement in its own.

While the timelessness of a diamond necklace is unmatched, Ms Padukone surely knows how to make a statement and for this, her go-to are statement choker pieces. These necklaces not only do justice to her swan-like long neck but also add extra oomph to the outfits she’s wearing.

What are your thoughts about her jewellery collection? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Katrina Kaif: Celebs who chose to steal the show with their EDGY makeup

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×