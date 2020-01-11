Deepika Padukone’s impressive accessories while promoting Chhapaak will surely leave you spellbound

From Calcutta to Athens, Deepika’s search for the most impressive pieces of baubles continues. Take a look!

There is no denying that a good piece of jewellery is all you need to elevate any outfit. The coming Spring 2020 is surely an exciting season for all accessories lovers out there. From chunky neck pieces to big hoops, accessories will definitely be taking the center stage. We might overlook the importance of a good accessory while putting together an outfit but this diva doesn't. stepped out in stunning outfits quite a few times this week to promote her movie Chhapaak.

Time and again Deepika has proven that she is an ardent lover of accessories. From never missing an opportunity to rock an exquisite piece of jewellery by Sabyasachi to opting for Athena inspired pair of hoops, she is the one to watch when it comes to accessories. So we took the liberty to curate a detailed list of all the times the Chhapaak star donned an impressive piece of bling hoping that it will leave you with ample inspiration. You can thank us later!

For one of her promotional looks, Deepika Padukone opted for a one-shoulder knit with lurex yarn running through it by Alberta Ferretti. She tucked in the knit in a pair of grey embellished denim rolled up at the hem. For her glam, she went with neutral makeup and smokey eyes pairing it with a sleek bun. What caught our attention was the droopy pair of diamond earrings by Prerto. The accessory added just the right amount of oomph to complete her look.

With yet another impeccable look the Chhapaak star bowled us over. On her birthday, she donned an eloquent butter-yellow chinar jaal ghaghra by Anjul Bhandari. The rich ensemble was heavily embellished with baby pearls, Austrian Swarovski and sequins. To top off her elaborate look she opted for a simple pair of jhumkas with green stone detailing and small danglers.

Her evident bias towards a good saree by Sabyasachi is pretty unmissable. For the screening of her movie Chhapaak, she draped a rich blue sequin saree by the maestro himself and opted for a chunky pile of fine cut diamond bangles, a round-shaped ring and a pair of dangling earrings. The ample amount of highlighter on her cheekbones and the wet hair look is what we call glam on point!

Deepika Padukone recently has been seen experimenting with monochromatic dressing and we can’t complain. She totally nails it! While promoting her movie in Delhi, she decided to beat the cold in a chunky blush pink sweater and pants of the same tint by Emilia Wickstead. She opted for a fresh rosy glam and a stunning piece of earrings by Deepa Gurmani with tiny rose-pink jewels.

As an old soul like Deepika herself, seeing the star sport a vintage piece of accessory won’t come as a surprise. Here, she opted for a flat knit red dress with black embellishments and a floral overcoat by Erdem. She threw on a pair of uber-cool shades and wore vintage Christian Lacroix blue heart earrings by Viange. We highly recommend this look for your next casual soiree!

Head to toe beige with a hint of bling? Yes, please! The Chapaak star pulled off a beige jumpsuit by Zara and paired it up with quite a few impeccable pieces by Misho Designs. To be specific, a golden chunky chain necklace and lovely golden rings. She kept her glam minimal and her locks wavy. To complete her look she slipped on a pair of animal print pumps.

Today the diva showed up in a pristine white ensemble by Fyodorgolan. She slipped on a pair of beige pumps. For her glam, she kept her makeup minimal and messily pulled back a low ponytail. What caught our eye was the stunning pair of Athena hoops in gold and unfinished pearls by The Olio Store. We couldn’t love this look more!

From Sabyasachi to all the way to Athens, her quest for exquisite accessories continues. We hope this list gives you a strong foundation to build your accessory repertoire. Which piece of bling is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

