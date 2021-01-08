Deepika Padukone’s love for Indian sarees is a reflection of grace and beauty to get inspired by in 2021; PICS

These pictures of Deepika Padukone adorning Indian sarees truly capture the essence of grace and charm that she so remarkably does well. She is seen as the epitome of beauty in the Bollywood industry and we couldn’t agree more. Find out the top looks of Deepika Padukone in sarees and how she stole our hearts.

’s grace and charm resonates well in our hearts whenever she is seen donning an Indian suit or a Sabyasachi saree. She defines elegance by adorning herself in ethnic wear from the most sought-after designers in the industry. One of the most glamourous stars of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone made her debut in Om Shanti Om starring opposite . Since then, there’s no looking back for Deepika Padukone as she makes waves in the Bollywood industry with her tremendous talent and beauty.

Her top notch looks are of those when she is seen draping an Indian saree which also provides plenty of inspiration to carry forward in 2021. Here’s a round up of Deepika Padukone’s best saree looks to get inspired by.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukone is seen draped in Sabyasachi saree. Donning a yellow colour, she looks absolutely bright and stunning!

This red and white saree is ideal for a date night with your partner. Another Sabyasachi creation, it is a classic piece that makes you feel all loved and glamourous.

The love for sheer white can be seen through this beautiful portrayal of a Sabyasachi saree adorned by Deepika Padukone where she looks like an angel.

Another yellow shaded saree for Deepika Padukone, in which she looks ravishing wearing this masterpiece by Anamika Khanna.

If you want more of a glamorous look for a cocktail party or a night event, then this Sabyasachi saree is the apt choice.

Another classic addition to the collection of sarees worn by Deepika Padukon is this hand painted Sabyasachi saree that Deepika Padukone has pulled off so graciously.

If you are someone who loves floral prints, then check out this gorgeous floral saree by Saysachi so beautifully adorned by Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone decked in all white is fashion goals! Wearing Rahul Mishra, Deepika looks gorgeous in this white sari to start off 2021 on a fresh note.

Wearing Raw Mango, actress Deepika looks beautiful in a rain (pink) colour sari. The silk brocade sari is a masterpiece of the famous label Raw Mango, styled by Shaleen Nathani.

This dramatic look is definitely to get inspired by as Deepika Padukone looks stunning draped in a white sari by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Another classic look served by Deepika Padukone wearing Anamika Khanna, this is a jaw dropping moment for all of us. Deepika looks stunning even in a neutral shade of sari.

