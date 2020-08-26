Deepika Padukone’s love for layered necklaces is real & proves just one is not enough to make a statement

Deepika Padukone is the biggest advocate of the layered necklace trend and we have enough proof of it. Check it out!

As much as we've seen donning the roles of a Queen to Mastani or channelling her inner Leela with some of the most exquisite ensembles, she makes quite an opposite statement off-screen. While her love for sarees and traditional elements remains intact, more than often she's seen stepping out of her comfort zone and risking her style game with some of the most trendy pieces. While we know that she's always ahead of the fashion curve, one trend that has still stuck with her is surprisingly related to the accessories she wears. The layered necklaces have crawled their way into every celebrity wardrobe and believe it or not, it looks like for Deepika, it's here to stay. Need proof? We've got plenty!

Padukone has surely set the bar high on how to rock this trend as she stepped out making a casual statement in an all-black look and a high bun and just let her jewellery do all the talking. See, we weren't exaggerating when we told you she does love her jewellery!

Not just casually, she took her love for layered necklaces to a whole new level as she stepped on the red carpet with letters of diamond pieces clinging to her neck.

Not just that, layered gold jewellery is always her go-to to glamorise simple, laid back ensembles like this blue jean and white top combo!

Dainty gold necklaces have also been one of her favourite picks to style with dresses and this particular look serves enough evidence!

Lastly, she mixed her love for trendy pantsuit silhouettes with layers of necklaces serving as a perfect accessory for the sporty look.

