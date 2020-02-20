Deepika Padukone’s new Balmain look has left us surprised and confused at the same time; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone’s recent all-black Balmain look is her new way to experiment with fashion. Check it out

The Padmaavat actress, has been making quite a lot of headlines when it comes to her style and there’s absolutely no denying that! The actress who has been making sure to experiment with her elegant looks has been clearly receiving a mixed bag of reviews on the same. From bright colours to trendy silhouettes, the actress has been making to step out of her comfort zone and the recent past has been enough proof of it.

Yesterday evening, the diva took to her social media to share another of her ‘experimentive looks’ and this time around it has left us both surprised and confused. The actress opted for the trendy hooded jumpsuit by Balmain that bore a plunging neckline that later transcended into a body-hugging skin that showed enough of her gorgeous curves. She styled it with long black blazer jacket.

Adding to the look, she styled it with layers of pearl bracelets and loads of rings. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress then glammed up in a total bronzed glow. For the night, she opted for soft smokey eyes, perfectly contoured cheeks, brushed in eyebrows and loads of mascara. While the hood covered most of her hair, she styled her hair in loose waves with a few strands of hair peeking out.

While Deepika’s experimentation with the Balmain hooded jumpsuit didn’t quite appeal to us, here’s how it looked on the red carpet.

What are your thoughts about it? Did you like it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More